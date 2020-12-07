The two stars of Washington’s 23-17 upset victory at Heinz Field were converted tight end Logan Thomas and career fringe receiver Cam Sims. They produced several standout moments — Thomas’s game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, Sims’s one-handed snare to set up the go-ahead field goal — as part of the type of complete performance that would have seemed unimaginable for this offense even weeks ago.

“It’s just spreading the ball around,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “When you start spreading the ball and not trying to force it, I think it opens more things up. It opened the running game at the right time. Cam started making some big plays, or [we could] throw it to one of the backs coming out of the backfield. [The defense] can’t just focus in on one or two guys.”

Early on, the offense seemed to struggle for that exact reason. The Steelers defense took away McLaurin, one of the NFL’s leading receivers, and proved formidable against the run. Washington piled on itself with penalties and poor execution on third down, finishing 0-for-8 at the half, but the broader concern was the lack of chances the team gave itself. The style forced quarterback Alex Smith to sustain drives with short passing, which proved difficult and yielded just one score — a field goal as the half expired.

In the second half, though, Smith found Sims right away. The quarterback hit him on a slant, and he raced 31 yards, showcasing the athleticism and playmaking ability that’s always been apparent in training camp but hadn’t translated to the regular season until this year. This play was key for Washington because, backed up on at its own 14-yard line facing a third-and-14, the game could have gotten out of hand had the Steelers gotten another short field.

Several plays later, Smith hit Thomas down the left sideline for 30 yards to set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Peyton Barber that positioned Washington with a chance to beat the undefeated Steelers.

The first touchdown drive established a pattern for the offense. Smith took what the defense gave him, which was often underneath passes to Thomas or running back J.D. McKissic. After the game, Rivera praised the patience of Smith and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in that situation — on the road against an elite defense.

The patience paid off on the drive that tied the score at 17 early in the fourth quarter. Smith found McKissic short, then ran Barber up the middle. He used play action to create space for Sims, who finished with 92 yards on five catches, and poked and prodded until he finally found a hole. It opened down the left sideline again for Thomas, who reeled in Smith’s throw and scooted into the end zone.

“If you go back and watch [Thomas’s] tape, he didn’t get a lot of opportunities [before he got here],” Rivera said of Thomas, who caught all nine of his targets for 98 yards and also recorded a crucial fumble recovery. “But when he gets his opportunities, he’s done well. He’s got the size, the speed, the strength. We’re happy with the progress. He keeps making progress.”

Sims’s biggest play came on Washington’s go-ahead scoring drive. On a crucial third-and-four near midfield, Smith needed another big play and targeted Sims, who was streaking down the right sideline. Sims beat cornerback Cam Sutton but got his left arm caught, so he could only reach forward with his right and snared the ball, securing it into the crook of his elbow. Four plays later, Washington had a lead it wouldn’t give up.