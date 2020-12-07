Bennett expected to contribute immediately. That’s usually why coaches recruit players from junior colleges, and that was part of Bennett’s plan upon joining a Big Ten program. But as the Terps traveled to Evanston, Ill., Bennett was surprised. The players, dressed in suits, piled onto a bus en route to the airport. Bennett expected to take a bus all the way to Northwestern. That’s the only form of transit to games he had known. Bennett said his teammates joked with him: “Nah, JB. We take planes now. It’s not juco anymore.”

Boarding the plane and eventually standing on the sideline before the game felt surreal and a bit emotional for Bennett. He had arrived at his first Division I game as a starter. Bennett developed late as a football player in high school, and he fell short of the requirements to be academically eligible to play at this level. So he headed to junior college, and to a small town in central Kansas, to work for two years before he eventually earned Power Five scholarship offers. That game against Northwestern felt like the finish line of what he had worked toward, but it was also the start of his major college career and all that could come next.

Two weeks later, Bennett started again in the Terps’ win at Penn State, and he has appeared in all four of the team’s games. In Michael Locksley’s second season as head coach, seven regular starters are new to the team this year. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a transfer from Alabama, runs the offense, and two true freshmen have earned starting roles straight out of high school. But Locksley also relies on junior college transfers to fill positions of need, including Bennett, left guard Johari Branch, defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite and nose tackle Ami Finau.

The junior college transfers provide valuable game experience and are further along in their development. And before they arrived in College Park, they committed their energy to making it to the next level and proving they’re capable, which forged single-minded determination that benefits them even now that they’ve reached the next stage of their careers.

“We’re always going to have that juco-product chip on our shoulder,” Bennett said.

Branch, Nasili-Kite and Finau played for Independence Community College, previously the subject of the Netflix series “Last Chance U.” (Linebacker TJ Kautai, a fourth player from Independence, also transferred to Maryland, but he opted out of the 2020 season.) Nasili-Kite and Finau have bolstered Maryland’s defensive line, which lost all three of its regular starters from last year. Nasili-Kite has two sacks, tied for the most on the team. Finau and Branch have started every game, two of only eight offensive and defensive players to do so.

“They all have come in with the right kind of mind-set and assimilated into our program, to buying into the principles and values of our program,” Locksley said. “We feel really good that we hit on just about each of the junior college players we brought in.”

Locksley doesn’t intend for his team to become one that brings in numerous junior college players each season. He wants to build the program around high school recruits who can develop at Maryland over the course of their careers. But transfers help fill voids that require immediate attention, and particularly on the offensive and defensive lines, development cannot be rushed. The benefit of recruiting talented high school linemen can take years to come to fruition.

Another starter on the defensive line, Sam Okuayinonu, transferred from a junior college before the 2019 season, and Almosse Titi, the player behind Finau on the depth chart, also transferred from a junior college. Despite being in the early stages of Locksley’s rebuilding effort, the program has shown progress, having beaten Minnesota and Penn State and with a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014.

Branch, a Chicago native, spent his first three years of high school at a program that rarely had players go to major colleges. He transferred to a more prominent school for his senior year, but he said he still didn’t have enough film to attract Power Five scholarship offers. He headed to Football Championship Subdivision school Eastern Illinois, redshirting his first year and then starting six games in 2018. After the opener against Arkansas, Branch said, “I felt like I can hang with these type of players.” He said he set a goal not to allow a sack, and he didn’t. After the season, Eastern Illinois didn’t retain its coach. Branch left for Independence, hoping the move could propel him toward his goal of playing at the Power Five level.

Nasili-Kite started his career at the University of Washington, redshirting in 2018 before he was dismissed before the 2019 season for a violation of team rules. Junior college was “my last resort as far as ball,” he said, calling his brief time at Independence “a humbling experience.”

In Independence, Kan., with a population of about 8,500, “there was nothing to do,” Nasili-Kite said, adding that players didn’t have cars to drive anywhere beyond campus. “If you’re not doing anything, you’re working out. You really just want to get out of there as fast as possible.”

The athletic training room at Independence was often packed, Branch said, with the long line deterring players from stopping by for treatment, and the food in the dining hall didn’t garner any rave reviews from these former players. At Hutchinson, about a 2½-hour drive away, Bennett said players brought their own cleats, and his workout gear didn’t resemble the Under Armour equipment he receives in large quantities at Maryland.

“When you make it D-I from your juco, everything is better,” Bennett said. “You have no choice but to appreciate it.”

At Maryland, Nasili-Kite visits the training room every day. Dozens of staffers — coaches, interns, nutritionists and academic tutors — work in the athletic department. Upon arrival, Bennett received a backpack, hoodies and T-shirts — more gear than he ever got at Hutchinson. And Nasili-Kite loves the pork chops with gravy in Maryland’s cafeteria. Branch called junior college “the hardest times in my life,” but he said now he doesn’t have to worry about much.

“It's an experience that breaks a lot of people,” Nasili-Kite said. “So when you make it to the other side, it's that much more worth it.”

These players hold onto the pride of reaching major college football through this route. Many keep “#JUCOproduct” in their bios on social media. The mentality they gain there serves them well once they leave. Branch remembers how, during a team run, he wanted to be in front, rather in with the pack, in an attempt to stand out because he knew that was the only way he could eventually make it to a Power Five school.

Through the process, Bennett clung to the idea of proving himself right, because he always thought he could achieve what he has in the past few months. The detour to junior college slowed his progression, but the influx of Power Five scholarship offers eventually provided validation. Bennett wants to earn his degree and have a chance to play in the NFL. In some ways, taking the next step would be reminiscent of how he had to work to make the jump from junior college to Division I, and what he learned while on that path could help.