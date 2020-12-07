No. 14 Maryland is 3-1 after defeating Towson, 112-78, on Thursday in its home opener. The team hit a Big Ten single-game record 21 three-pointers in the lopsided victory. The win was costly, though, as Angel Reese, one of the nation’s top freshmen, broke a bone in her foot; she is expected to miss 12 weeks. The 6-foot-3 forward landed awkwardly in the first quarter against Towson and was later diagnosed with a Jones fracture, which will require surgery. She started all four games and was averaging 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor.
The Terrapins have been an offensive force despite losing five of their top six scorers from last season’s No. 4-ranked team. They lead the nation in scoring, averaging 98.2 points, led by senior guard Katie Benzan (19.5 points per game), a transfer from Harvard. Five players are averaging in double figures, including sophomore Diamond Miller (17.8 points and team-leading 7.3 rebounds).
“They all can shoot it extremely well,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said after the Towson win. “When we’re being unselfish, we’re really hard to guard with the way we’re able to spread it. So it does open up the offense because there’s nobody you can play off of with all the weapons we have on the floor.”
Maryland’s next scheduled game is its Big Ten opener Dec. 14 at Rutgers.