“The facts are the facts,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations. “None of the sports leagues are doing this well. When you look at mobility of Black men and Black women in professional sports, it’s poor. So what we had to do is control what we can control and look at and examine what we are doing. … We have done a thorough examination of what we’re doing wrong, what doesn’t work. But there’s no best practices in sports. Let’s be straight. Let’s be honest. We can go to every sport from basketball, hockey, baseball, here: Diversity, we’re not seeing what we all hope for. We’re not seeing true inclusion.”

Vincent said that women likewise are not being provided sufficient career-advancement opportunities in the NFL and other pro sports. His comments were made during a conference call with reporters.

“We’re still talking about women in this space,” Vincent said. “Are you kidding me? We’re a month away from 2021. And we’re still talking about women in senior level positions? In coaching positions? Come on. Gimme a break. These young men and women today in high school and college, they’re used to seeing women in leadership positions. And they pause because they get to this level? The closer you get to the playing field, the least opportunities there are for women? Come on. We’ve got to look at ourselves and be frank and call truth. Facts and data does not support where we are, across the entire sports industry. So we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Owners of the NFL teams voted last month to ratify a resolution to award a pair of third-round draft picks to any team that develops a minority candidate hired by another franchise as a head coach or general manager. That measure was developed by the league’s workplace diversity committee and came after a previous proposal to reward the franchise that hires a minority candidate was not enacted by the owners in May.

The league took other steps in May intended to bolster its minority hiring practices. The NFL toughened its Rooney Rule to require a team to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization, instead of one, for a head coaching vacancy. The league also formally applied the interviewing rule to coordinator positions.

The new measures came after only one minority head coach was hired leaguewide last offseason. That was Ron Rivera by the Washington Football Team. The NFL currently has four minority head coaches: Washington’s Rivera, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Miami’s Brian Flores and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Anthony Lynn.

Two NFL teams have Black general managers, the Dolphins’ Chris Grier and the Cleveland Browns’ Andrew Berry. No Black head coaches were hired last offseason.

“At the end of the day, we all need and must see different outcomes,” Dasha Smith, an NFL executive vice president and its chief administrative officer, said Monday. “And I think there’s been a clear message from the commissioner on that. There’s been a clear message from ownership on the desire to see different outcomes. And now we have to see it play out in the GM and coach hiring season. … We’re hopeful that we will see different outcomes after the end of this GM and coach hiring season.”

Vincent said he has seen heightened awareness and engagement from teams and owners on the issue.

“The results will speak for themselves,” Vincent said. “But from a club standpoint, principal owner, I have seen that personally unlike I haven’t seen it, frankly, since the early ‘90s, when I first got involved on this topic.”