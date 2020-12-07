He wanted to say thank you. Thank you for this unimaginable 23-17 victory over the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Thank you for fighting back after being down 14-0 not long before halftime. Thank you for the three-game winning streak that has Washington at 5-7 and tied for first in the NFC East. Thank you for not giving up. Thank you for making the impossible suddenly real.

“They earned it,” he said in his postgame video news conference. “I was very proud of what they did today.”

Just weeks ago, none of this seemed realistic. The way the year opened with all the awful losses and the change at quarterback from Dwayne Haskins to Kyle Allen, and then Allen’s injury and the emergence of Alex Smith after the injury that was supposed to end his career, it seemed the revival of Washington football would be a painful crawl in Year 1. There had already been too many near-misses, too many heartbreaking defeats, the kind of things that crack teams’ wills.

But there is a resilience Rivera is trying to create with this team, a refusal to accept disappointment on a franchise that has seen much of that over the past two decades. “An identity,” offensive tackle Morgan Moses called it after Monday’s game, a determination to overcome whatever might not work at that moment. And in a year in which the coronavirus pandemic has taken any hope of normalcy, in which cancer took much of Rivera’s attention the season’s first two months, this Washington team has continued to fight.

Culture is the word Rivera always uses to describe what he wants to change in Washington. Suddenly, it seems the culture is changing before our eyes.

Washington’s previous four wins this season came against fragile and broken teams — taking advantage of the diminished offensive lines of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and an injury to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The fifth, however, came against the NFL’s top team, the 11-0 Steelers, a team Washington had not beaten in 10,613 days — in Pittsburgh’s own stadium nonetheless.

“I think we learned that our guys can be resilient,” Rivera said Monday. “And we can play against teams like Pittsburgh.”

Rivera has long had a fascination with the franchise that interviewed but did not hire him in 2007. The fact he was turned down eight times for head coaching jobs is always near the top of his biography, and he is quick to remind people that, as coach of the Carolina Panthers, he outlasted all those chosen over him except for Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin.

“You can’t sit there and accept it,” Rivera screamed at his Carolina players two years ago in a now-famous halftime rant inside this stadium, caught by the cameras of Amazon Prime’s documentary “All or Nothing.” “This is [the Steelers’] f------ history, this is who they are. They expect you to roll over. You can’t.”

The Panthers wound up losing that game, 52-21. But when asked the other day if he considered Pittsburgh a model for what he is trying to create in Washington, he nodded. Of course it is. Consistent, sustained winning — that’s exactly what he wants for this team.

“They have a culture, and they stuck to that culture since they’ve been with [former head coach] Chuck Noll to Mike now,” he said, making sure to note that the Rooney family, which owns the Steelers, has had just three coaches over the last 51 years. “When you do that, you give yourself the same chance to be successfully, because the formula for them now is working.”

The clock hit 8:20 p.m. Monday, at the moment Ron Rivera earned his first significant victory as coach of the Washington Football Team. This was when his defensive end Montez Sweat slapped a Ben Roethlisberger pass into the waiting arms of linebacker Jon Bostic to make real the impossible.

On a night when Washington lost blossoming star running back Antonio Gibson to a toe injury early in the game and struggled to move the ball for much of the first half, it outscored one of the league’s toughest teams 20-3 in the second half to win a game few could have imagined it would. In a season where nearly everything that seems like it could have gone wrong has gone wrong, his team won and proved that its playoff hopes remain a reality.

There was no huge roar, no boom of fireworks. Only silence in a huge stadium filled with 68,000 empty seats.