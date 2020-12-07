“The president’s going to make it,” Gladchuk said, per the Capital Gazette. “I just found out a few moments ago he’ll be at the game.”

The annual rivalry game is normally held at a neutral site, most recently Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, where it had been scheduled again this year. However, it was moved in October to Army’s Michie Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions on crowd sizes in Philadelphia would not have allowed for a number of cadets and midshipmen to attend.

“Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements,” Gladchuk said in a statement at the time. “However, medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live. Therefore, on to the safe haven of West Point on Dec. 12 and let it ring true that even in the most challenging of times, the spirit and intent of the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets still prevails.”

Although the game has been played at a neutral site since 1944, each academy serves as the host every other year, and this year it is Army’s turn, hence the relocation of the contest to West Point. However, the field, stands and some other features of the event will have aspects of neutrality, Gladchuk said (via the Capital Gazette).

Tradition for sitting presidents attending the game calls for them to switch from Army’s side of the venue to Navy’s, or vice versa, at halftime. Trump honored that tradition the past two years, as did former president Barack Obama when he last appeared at the game in 2011.

Trump is the 10th sitting president to attend the game; the first was Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Obama was joined at the 2011 game by then-vice president Joe Biden, now the president-elect, who presented the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in 2012 to a victorious Navy team.

This year’s game will be the 121st in the history of the rivalry, which dates to 1890. Navy, which won last year to snap Army’s three-game winning streak, holds a 61-52-7 edge in the series.