Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC) has lost four in a row and five of six and is assured of finishing with a losing record in the regular season for the first time since 1992. Its streak of 27 straight bowl appearances, the longest active streak in college football, may be in jeopardy as well, although amid the coronavirus pandemic all schools are eligible regardless of record.

AD

AD

“I mean not a lot, other than he was obviously having some issues with the temperature,” Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said when asked if he had received more clarity on Hooker. “He was fine yesterday, fine there after the game, so I don’t know. I’ve never seen that. I don’t know that our medical has seen an issue like that.

“We’ll try to do everything we can to take care of him moving forward. Obviously I anticipate this Saturday night it’ll be chilly, so we’ve got to look at whatever we can look at. This is a guy who obviously had some issues with being cold, so we’ve got to find ways we can help that out.”

Hooker started against the Tigers and mishandled a snap during the first series, prompting Fuente to insert Burmeister for the next possession. Burmeister directed a scoring drive in his first appearance in a month and remained in the game until a sack forced him out in the third quarter.

AD

AD

Hooker came back in and muffed another snap, this one leading to a 66-yard fumble return by Clemson’s Derion Kendrick that extended the lead to 31-10 with 1:28 left in the third quarter, all but sealing the outcome after the Hokies had kept the ACC’s top-ranked scoring offense (45.5 points per game) mostly in check.

While on the sideline, Hooker spoke with the athletic training staff, which informed Fuente about the redshirt junior being uncomfortable amid temperatures in the 30s. Kadum, who began the year on the fourth string, entered on Virginia Tech’s next possession and took every snap the rest of the way.

The three quarterbacks combined to go 15 of 19 for 202 yards and no touchdowns without an interception. Burmeister completed 10 of 12 throws for 127 yards and, according to Fuente, appears to be available for the Commonwealth Cup game at Lane Stadium after absorbing a hit to his lower body.

AD

AD

Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon who had shared time to start the season, had been out since Nov. 7, a 38-35 loss to No. 22 Liberty, with three broken toes suffered during practice when a teammate fell on his right foot.

“I don’t know yet,” Fuente said about the quarterback rotation. “Braxton worked out yesterday, so I would anticipate he’ll be fine. We’ll know more this evening in our staff meeting.”

The uncertainty at quarterback this week mirrors how Virginia Tech began the season at the position. At the time Fuente had announced Hooker would be the starter after winning a competition in training camp but that Burmeister would play as well.

AD

The Hokies’ season opener against Virginia (5-4, 4-4) scheduled for Sept. 19 was postponed soon thereafter because of virus-related complications within the Virginia Tech locker room. When Virginia Tech opened the season against North Carolina State Sept. 26, Burmeister instead was the starter.

AD

Hooker did not play because of what Fuente later in the season deemed a medical condition unrelated to the pandemic. Quincy Patterson II, then the third-string quarterback, came off the bench against the Wolfpack to account for three touchdowns in the win, 45-24.

During an open weekend over the Thanksgiving break, Patterson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, elevating Kadum from the scout team.

AD

Fuente indicated he and his staff would be examining options for a fourth-string quarterback against the Cavaliers, who have won four in a row to move above .500 for the first time since September. Tight end James Mitchell would have filled that role this past weekend had Kadum gotten hurt.