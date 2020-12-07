Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Steelers -6.5
What to watch for when Washington visits the Steelers
Eleven days since it scored its most points since 2016 and dismantled the Dallas Cowboys, 41-16, on Thanksgiving, the Washington Football Team returns to action against the undefeated Steelers. Washington must hope it’s more rested than rusty. The patchwork offensive line has given quarterback Alex Smith time to throw while also creating holes for rookie running back Antonio Gibson in recent weeks, but it hasn’t faced a defense like Pittsburgh’s, which is allowing an NFL-best 17.1 points per game and leads the league in sacks with 41.
The Steelers are coming off a 19-14 win against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday in a game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving. The Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak led that contest to be postponed and Pittsburgh’s game against Washington to be moved from Sunday to Monday. As a result, the Steelers are operating on only four days of rest after a performance that coach Mike Tomlin called “really junior varsity.” The Steelers improved to 11-0 despite managing only one touchdown in four trips inside the red zone.
With running back James Conner not expected to play against Washington, the Steelers will lean heavily on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has thrown 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions this year. Pittsburgh’s offensive line has allowed 10 sacks, the fewest in the league.
Washington needs a win Monday to keep pace with the New York Giants in the NFC East after Colt McCoy and Alfred Morris helped lead an upset win at Seattle. Washington has lost six straight meetings against the Steelers, with its last victory coming at Three Rivers Stadium in 1991.