“Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football,” UEFA declared Tuesday, while stating that it will be “conducting a thorough investigation” into the incident.

Players and coaches for Istanbul Basaksehir became upset after the fourth official for the match, Sebastian Coltescu of Romania, allegedly used a racist term to identify an assistant coach who he thought merited a red card for dissent. That coach, Cameroon native Pierre Webó, was shown on a match telecast angrily asking Coltescu, “Why you say, ‘Negro?’”

Demba Ba, a Senegalese player for Basaksehir who was on his team’s bench at the time, then confronted Coltescu about using the color of Webó’s skin to identify him. Neymar and another PSG star, Kylian Mbappé, also demanded an explanation, while Basaksehir Coach Okan Buruk reportedly told Coltescu, “You are racist.”

Moments later, players for Basaksehir and PSG left the field.

It was unclear at first whether the teams would return to the field, and PSG players were reportedly spotted in the tunnel at Paris’s Parc des Princes in anticipation of the game possibly resuming. Eventually, Basaksehir said via Twitter that its players had “taken a decision NOT TO go back on the pitch after our Assistant Coach, Pierre Webo has been exposed to racist behaviour by the 4th Official.”

Earlier, the Turkish team tweeted out the message, “No to racism.” PSG retweeted it and later stated, “All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s Chairman, staff and players.”

Mbappé, a Frenchman of Cameroonian and Algerian descent, subsequently tweeted, “SAY NO TO RACISM. M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU.” Neymar, a native of Brazil, tweeted, “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

The match is set to resume Wednesday in the 14th minute, with the score 0-0.

With RB Leipzig’s 3-2 defeat of Manchester United on Tuesday, PSG advanced out of its group and into the round of 16 no matter the result of its match against Basaksehir, which can’t advance. If PSG wins, it would finish atop the group and get placed in the seeded pot for Monday’s round-of-16 draw.