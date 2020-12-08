The games will feel different, too, and not just because fan attendance will either be prohibited or severely curtailed.

Steve Beck, president and executive director of the Military Bowl Foundation, said there will be fewer pregame events for this year’s game, scheduled for Dec. 28 in Annapolis. Teams will arrive only two or so days before the game, unlike previous years when they were on site for nearly a week for a full schedule of tourist activities, dinners and other events. He anticipates that both teams at this year’s game likely will decide to lock themselves down in their hotels for most of their time in the area, which is another issue for Beck: One of the hotels traditionally used by Military Bowl teams, the Washington Hilton, is closed because of the pandemic.

Both Beck and Scott Ramsey, president and chief executive of the Music City Bowl in Nashville, said organizers of this year’s bowl games will focus on teams that will not need to travel far.

“You’re going to see forecasting of teams that are going to stay in their region as much as possible,” Ramsey told the Tennessean. “And for us that obviously would lead you to look at Tennessee or Kentucky. You could also have Missouri or Ole Miss or Auburn. It would be teams that are kind of a half-day drive or a short flight to get their teams in and out in a short period of time for less cost.”

Because of the pandemic, the NCAA has waived the requirement that teams must win six games to qualify for a bowl, meaning all 127 FBS teams are eligible, and Beck said the Military Bowl’s focus might be on “bus-able” teams. In the case of the Music City Bowl, Tennessee can finish 4-6 at best based on its current schedule but would be eligible to play in Nashville, which is less than a three-hour drive from the Volunteers’ campus. Kentucky, which finished its regular season 4-6, is a little more than three hours away from Nashville.

Long-distance travel, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend during the pandemic, will be unavoidable for some bowl games, however. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl has agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 to play Dec. 26 in Phoenix, but the closest school from either of those conferences is Texas Tech, about 735 miles away. Army already has qualified for a berth in the Independence Bowl against a team from the Pac-12. The Black Knights’ campus in New York is 1,450 miles from Shreveport, La., site of the bowl, while the closest Pac-12 campus belongs to Colorado, about 1,000 miles away.

Bowl schedule

All times Eastern

Date Date Bowl game Matchup Time, TV Dec. 19 Dec. 19 Frisco Bowl TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m., ESPN Dec. 21 Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach Bowl TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 22 Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MAC vs. Mountain West 3:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 22 Dec. 22 Boca Raton Bowl Central Florida vs. TBD 7 p.m., ESPN Dec. 23 Dec. 23 New Orleans Bowl Conference USA vs. Sun Belt 3:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 23 Dec. 23 Montgomery Bowl ACC vs. American 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 Dec. 24 Dec. 24 New Mexico Bowl Conference USA vs. Sun Belt 3:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 25 Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 26 Dec. 26 Gasparilla Bowl ACC/SEC vs. TBD Noon, ABC Dec. 26 Dec. 26 Cure Bowl TBD vs. TBD Noon, ESPN Dec. 26 Dec. 26 First Responder Bowl Big 12/ACC vs. TBD 3:30 p.m., ABC Dec. 26 Dec. 26 LendingTree Bowl Sun Belt vs. TBD 3:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 26 Dec. 26 Independence Bowl Army vs. TBD 7 p.m., ESPN Dec. 26 Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Big 12 vs. Big Ten 10:15 p.m., ESPN Dec. 28 Dec. 28 Military Bowl ACC vs. American 2:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 29 Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl ACC vs. Big 12 5:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 29 Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl Big 12 vs. TBD 9 p.m., ESPN Dec. 30 Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl ACC vs. TBD Noon, ESPN Dec. 30 Dec. 30 Music City Bowl SEC vs. TBD 3:30 p.m., ESPN Dec. 30 Dec. 30 Cotton Bowl TBD vs. TBD 7:15 p.m., ESPN Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Armed Forces Bowl American vs. TBD Noon, ESPN Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Liberty Bowl Big 12 vs. SEC 4 p.m., ESPN Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl Mountain West vs. MAC 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Texas Bowl Big 12 vs. SEC 8 p.m., ESPN Jan. 1 Jan. 1 Birmingham Bowl ACC/SEC vs. TBD Noon, ESPN2 Jan. 1 Jan. 1 Peach Bowl TBD vs. TBD 12:30 p.m., ESPN Jan. 1 Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl Big Ten vs. SEC 1 p.m., ABC Jan. 1 Jan. 1 Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m., ESPN Jan. 1 Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) TBD vs. TBD 8:45 p.m., ESPN Jan. 2 Jan. 2 Gator Bowl SEC vs. TBD Noon, ESPN Jan. 2 Jan. 2 Outback Bowl SEC vs. TBD 12:30 p.m., ABC Jan. 2 Jan. 2 Fiesta Bowl TBD vs. TBD 4 p.m., ESPN Jan. 2 Jan. 2 Orange Bowl ACC/Notre Dame vs. SEC/Big Ten 8 p.m., ESPN Jan. 11 Jan. 11 College Football Playoff championship game Semifinal winners 8 p.m., ESPN

Canceled games

LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif. (Pac-12 vs. Mountain West): The inaugural edition of the game, which was to be played Dec. 30, was canceled Monday.

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (Pac-12 vs. SEC): ESPN, which owns and operates the bowl, announced its cancellation last week.

Redbox Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (Big Ten vs. Pac-12): The first game to be called off, in July. Organizers cited the pandemic, but also the fact that the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers had not renewed the game’s contract to play at Levi’s Stadium. Left without a stadium amid a pandemic, the game was canceled.

Celebration Bowl, New Orleans (MEAC vs. SWAC): The bowl game between champions of Historically Black Colleges and University conferences was canceled in July after the MEAC announced it was canceling its football season.

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (Conference USA vs. MAC): ESPN canceled this year’s version of college football’s most whimsical bowl game on Oct. 2, citing pandemic travel restrictions.

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu (Mountain West vs. AAC): ESPN canceled the Hawaii Bowl, in most years the lone sporting event played on Christmas Eve, on Oct. 2, citing pandemic travel restrictions.

Holiday Bowl, San Diego (Pac-12 vs. ACC): Bowl organizers canceled the game on Oct. 22, citing the fact that fans would not be allowed to attend, blunting the game’s tourism impact on the San Diego area.

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (Big Ten vs. ACC/MAC): The NFL’s Detroit Lions, who operate the bowl, announced its cancellation on Oct. 30. No specific reason was given.

Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (ACC vs. Big Ten): Bowl organizers announced Nov. 27 that the game was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sun Bowl, El Paso (ACC vs. Pac-12): The country’s second-oldest bowl game, one that had been played every year since 1935, was canceled Dec. 1 amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the El Paso area.

Moved bowl games

Fenway Bowl, Boston (AAC vs. ACC): The bowl game at Fenway Park was scheduled to begin play this year but was called off. A game in Montgomery, Ala., has been scheduled as a replacement for 2020. The Montgomery Bowl will be played Dec. 23.