The games will feel different, too, and not just because fan attendance will either be prohibited or severely curtailed.
Steve Beck, president and executive director of the Military Bowl Foundation, said there will be fewer pregame events for this year’s game, scheduled for Dec. 28 in Annapolis. Teams will arrive only two or so days before the game, unlike previous years when they were on site for nearly a week for a full schedule of tourist activities, dinners and other events. He anticipates that both teams at this year’s game likely will decide to lock themselves down in their hotels for most of their time in the area, which is another issue for Beck: One of the hotels traditionally used by Military Bowl teams, the Washington Hilton, is closed because of the pandemic.
Both Beck and Scott Ramsey, president and chief executive of the Music City Bowl in Nashville, said organizers of this year’s bowl games will focus on teams that will not need to travel far.
“You’re going to see forecasting of teams that are going to stay in their region as much as possible,” Ramsey told the Tennessean. “And for us that obviously would lead you to look at Tennessee or Kentucky. You could also have Missouri or Ole Miss or Auburn. It would be teams that are kind of a half-day drive or a short flight to get their teams in and out in a short period of time for less cost.”
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA has waived the requirement that teams must win six games to qualify for a bowl, meaning all 127 FBS teams are eligible, and Beck said the Military Bowl’s focus might be on “bus-able” teams. In the case of the Music City Bowl, Tennessee can finish 4-6 at best based on its current schedule but would be eligible to play in Nashville, which is less than a three-hour drive from the Volunteers’ campus. Kentucky, which finished its regular season 4-6, is a little more than three hours away from Nashville.
Long-distance travel, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend during the pandemic, will be unavoidable for some bowl games, however. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl has agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 to play Dec. 26 in Phoenix, but the closest school from either of those conferences is Texas Tech, about 735 miles away. Army already has qualified for a berth in the Independence Bowl against a team from the Pac-12. The Black Knights’ campus in New York is 1,450 miles from Shreveport, La., site of the bowl, while the closest Pac-12 campus belongs to Colorado, about 1,000 miles away.
Bowl schedule
All times Eastern
Date
Bowl game
Matchup
Time, TV
Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
7 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
MAC vs. Mountain West
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22
Boca Raton Bowl
Central Florida vs. TBD
7 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 23
New Orleans Bowl
Conference USA vs. Sun Belt
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 23
Montgomery Bowl
ACC vs. American
7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Conference USA vs. Sun Belt
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 26
Gasparilla Bowl
ACC/SEC vs. TBD
Noon, ABC
Dec. 26
Cure Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
Noon, ESPN
Dec. 26
First Responder Bowl
Big 12/ACC vs. TBD
3:30 p.m., ABC
Dec. 26
LendingTree Bowl
Sun Belt vs. TBD
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Army vs. TBD
7 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 26
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Big 12 vs. Big Ten
10:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 28
Military Bowl
ACC vs. American
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
ACC vs. Big 12
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 29
Alamo Bowl
Big 12 vs. TBD
9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
ACC vs. TBD
Noon, ESPN
Dec. 30
Music City Bowl
SEC vs. TBD
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 30
Cotton Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
7:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 31
Armed Forces Bowl
American vs. TBD
Noon, ESPN
Dec. 31
Liberty Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC
4 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 31
Arizona Bowl
Mountain West vs. MAC
4 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Dec. 31
Texas Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC
8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 1
Birmingham Bowl
ACC/SEC vs. TBD
Noon, ESPN2
Jan. 1
Peach Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
12:30 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC
1 p.m., ABC
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD
5 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD
8:45 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl
SEC vs. TBD
Noon, ESPN
Jan. 2
Outback Bowl
SEC vs. TBD
12:30 p.m., ABC
Jan. 2
Fiesta Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
4 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 2
Orange Bowl
ACC/Notre Dame vs. SEC/Big Ten
8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 11
College Football Playoff championship game
Semifinal winners
8 p.m., ESPN
Canceled games
LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif. (Pac-12 vs. Mountain West): The inaugural edition of the game, which was to be played Dec. 30, was canceled Monday.
Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (Pac-12 vs. SEC): ESPN, which owns and operates the bowl, announced its cancellation last week.
Redbox Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (Big Ten vs. Pac-12): The first game to be called off, in July. Organizers cited the pandemic, but also the fact that the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers had not renewed the game’s contract to play at Levi’s Stadium. Left without a stadium amid a pandemic, the game was canceled.
Celebration Bowl, New Orleans (MEAC vs. SWAC): The bowl game between champions of Historically Black Colleges and University conferences was canceled in July after the MEAC announced it was canceling its football season.
Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (Conference USA vs. MAC): ESPN canceled this year’s version of college football’s most whimsical bowl game on Oct. 2, citing pandemic travel restrictions.
Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu (Mountain West vs. AAC): ESPN canceled the Hawaii Bowl, in most years the lone sporting event played on Christmas Eve, on Oct. 2, citing pandemic travel restrictions.
Holiday Bowl, San Diego (Pac-12 vs. ACC): Bowl organizers canceled the game on Oct. 22, citing the fact that fans would not be allowed to attend, blunting the game’s tourism impact on the San Diego area.
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (Big Ten vs. ACC/MAC): The NFL’s Detroit Lions, who operate the bowl, announced its cancellation on Oct. 30. No specific reason was given.
Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (ACC vs. Big Ten): Bowl organizers announced Nov. 27 that the game was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”
Sun Bowl, El Paso (ACC vs. Pac-12): The country’s second-oldest bowl game, one that had been played every year since 1935, was canceled Dec. 1 amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the El Paso area.
Moved bowl games
Fenway Bowl, Boston (AAC vs. ACC): The bowl game at Fenway Park was scheduled to begin play this year but was called off. A game in Montgomery, Ala., has been scheduled as a replacement for 2020. The Montgomery Bowl will be played Dec. 23.
New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (American, Conference USA, Mountain West): This year’s New Mexico Bowl will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Dec. 24.