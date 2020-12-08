If the Aggies (7-1) could pip the Buckeyes (5-0) for that coveted No. 4 spot, it would loose a barrage of noise, much of it coming from Ohio, the country’s seventh-most-populous state, and one of those states undivided by a major intrastate rivalry.

If the Buckeyes (5-0) hold on now, it would signal that they might continue holding on if they win their way to Sunday, Dec. 20, when the final rankings will emerge and the top four teams will get bids to the Rose and Sugar bowls, which double this year as national semifinals. Ohio State’s game against Michigan on Saturday has been canceled. The Big Ten will schedule games for Dec. 19, but it’s uncertain if the Buckeyes will qualify for the conference’s championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 19. Texas A&M will not play this weekend, with the coronavirus gutting its date with Mississippi, and is scheduled to play at Tennessee (2-6) on Dec. 19.

Florida (8-1), No. 6 last week but a loser at Texas A&M on Oct. 10, could leapfrog Texas A&M if it could defeat No. 1 Alabama (9-0) in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 19. That outcome, of course, would present some loud mayhem of its own, a cross-regional tete-a-tete gauging a once-beaten Alabama against an unbeaten Ohio State.

Before getting to that, the committee had other puzzles to wrestle, such as what might happen — or might not happen — with Cincinnati (8-0). The Bearcats have held down No. 7 in the first two rankings, the highest position for a non-Power Five school in the seven years of the four-team playoff concept. They did not play last week against Temple as scheduled because coronavirus protocols nixed that. They will not play this week against Tulsa for the same reason. They might play Tulsa on Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Further down, the committee had two curious questions, one involving an ancient powerhouse (Southern California) and the other a newfound upstart (Coastal Carolina). As the Pac-12 season has gone the most misshapen of all by the pandemic, its teams have played the fewest games on average, making those teams the trickiest to assess. The committee placed three Pac-12 teams in the rankings last week: No. 20 Southern California (then 3-0), No. 22 Washington (then 3-0) and No. 23 Oregon (then 3-1).

The latter two figure to be gone this week after losses to Stanford and California, but the Trojans (4-0) figure to leap from that No. 20 to somewhere after their 38-13 ransacking of Washington State, which included four touchdown passes in the first quarter from Kedon Slovis to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Three teams well ahead of them lost: No. 13 BYU, No. 15 Oklahoma State and No. 16 Wisconsin. Another team ahead of them, No. 17 North Carolina (7-3), feasted on Western Carolina, a team from the FCS. Another, No. 14 Northwestern (5-1), had its game with Minnesota canceled.