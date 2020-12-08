The Ravens are expected to have quarterback Lamar Jackson back in their lineup when they host the Cowboys in a rescheduled game Tuesday in Baltimore.

It is the second Tuesday game leaguewide of this coronavirus-affected NFL season and the second straight rescheduled game for the Ravens because of their outbreak. They lost to the Steelers, 19-14, last Wednesday in Pittsburgh in a game that was postponed three times. This game originally was scheduled for last Thursday night, one week after the Ravens originally were to have played the Steelers on Thanksgiving night.

Jackson missed the game in Pittsburgh after he was among the Ravens players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with that result. The Ravens announced Monday they were activating Jackson, last season’s league MVP, from their covid-19 reserve list. He is to be backed up Tuesday by Trace McSorley, who threw a touchdown pass against the Steelers after Robert Griffin III, the team’s No. 2 quarterback who started that game in place of Jackson, exited with a hamstring injury. Griffin is now on the injured reserve list and is to miss at least three games.

The Ravens have lost three straight and four of five games to drop their record to 6-5. But they have a relatively forgiving schedule down the stretch beginning with this meeting with the 3-8 Cowboys. The Ravens’ other remaining opponents are the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys are playing for the first time since their 41-16 Thanksgiving defeat at home to the Washington Football Team. That game was noteworthy mostly for the curious coaching decisions made by Mike McCarthy and his staff, with a failed fourth-and-10 fake punt and a failed fourth-and-one pass attempt. Both plays occurred deep in Dallas territory and led to Washington touchdowns while the game remained competitive. McCarthy defended the decisions. He had very little company.

The Cowboys have lost five of their past six games and there has been some talk that McCarthy, the former Super Bowl-winning coach for the Green Bay Packers hired by owner Jerry Jones following the dismissal of Jason Garrett, could be one and done in Dallas. The season-ending ankle injury suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott was a major factor in the Cowboys’ 2020 demise. But they added Andy Dalton in the offseason as a supposed insurance policy at the position and they’ve gone 1-3 in his four starts.