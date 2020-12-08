The lab examining the results is in Maryland, so the daily testing results returned quickly. The NFL proceeded with the game and, according to the person close to the situation, there were “no other issues” immediately with Ravens players being ruled ineligible or placed in quarantine because of contact tracing.

Bryant confirmed his positive test on social media and said he was pulled from pregame warmups.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my [stuff] come back positive... I tested positive for Covid,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

The Ravens announced Bryant was “scratched from tonight’s game due to an illness.”

The NFL performed contact tracing related to Bryant’s test results Tuesday, with interviews and tracking-device data, and found no one classified as a high-risk close contact, a person close to the situation said. The league followed its usual procedures related to a positive test result and was prepared to pull any players or other personnel if they had been identified as high-risk close contacts, that person said.

Bryant was seen and photographed interacting with others on the field before the game. But league medical officials have said the NFL makes its classifications of high-risk close contacts based on the proximity and length of interactions, whether masks were worn and how much ventilation was involved. In this case, the pregame activity occurred outdoors, and the NFL determined none of Bryant’s interactions qualified under its criteria. Under NFL protocols, any players or others classified as high-risk close contacts are placed in mandatory five-day quarantine.

The Ravens are playing their second rescheduled game since having the second major outbreak on an NFL team this season, following one involving the Tennessee Titans in late September and early October. The Ravens’ previous game, played Wednesday in Pittsburgh, was postponed three times after being originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night. This game originally was scheduled for last Thursday.

Bryant had been readying to face the Cowboys, his former team.

“The crazy thing is [I] have the same damn routine.... this [stuff] do not make sense to me,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.