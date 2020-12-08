Jahvon Blair scored a game-high 22 points for the Hoyas, and Jamorko Pickett added 19 points and 18 rebounds. Chudier Bile had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Coppin State. Chereef Knox added 12 points.

Georgetown (2-2) took a 38-23 lead into halftime, but the Hoyas didn’t look smooth getting there. Coach Patrick Ewing has repeatedly voiced his frustration with turnovers, and the first half was more of the same. The Hoyas trailed 18-15 about 11 minutes in and at one point had more turnovers (10) than field goals (eight). Coppin State employed a zone defense early that seemed to neutralize Georgetown’s size advantage and muddy up the offense as the Hoyas tried to force the ball down low.

Ewing adjusted by sitting both of his 7-footers and going with a small lineup with his 6-9 wing, Pickett, as the tallest player on the floor. The tweak seemed to spark the Hoyas, who started making jumpers and protecting the basketball better. Georgetown closed the first half on a 23-5 run, with all but a pair of free throws in that stretch scored by Blair, Bile or Pickett.

As the Hoyas heated up, the Eagles went cold. Georgetown’s defense wasn’t smothering, but Coppin State fired away from the outside and clanked shot after shot. The Eagles (0-4) shot just 25.7 percent from the floor in the first half and 21.1 percent from three-point range. The second half wasn’t much better for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference squad; for the game, it shot 27.3 percent from the floor and 21.1 percent from behind the arc.

Georgetown shot 54.7 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three-point range. The Hoyas finished with 26 turnovers compared to 12 by the Eagles. Georgetown made up for that with 53 rebounds compared to Coppin State’s 29.

Four-star freshman forward Jamari Sibley made his debut for the Hoyas after Ewing did not use him for the first three games of his college career. There was no injury issue, and Ewing said Sibley would play when he felt he was ready. The 6-8, 200-pounder from Milwaukee, the highest-rated player in Georgetown’s recruiting class, finished 0 for 2 from the field with a steal in eight minutes Tuesday. Another member of the class, 6-4 forward Kobe Clark, left the game with help from trainers in the first half and did not return. He seemed to twist his ankle as he landed and sat on the bench wearing a walking boot during the second half.