Those two upperclassmen endured quiet afternoons, but it hardly mattered. A group of their teammates surged into the forefront: Hakim Hart played the best game of his college career and scored 32 points. Fellow sophomore Donta Scott recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jairus Hamilton, a junior forward who transferred from Boston College this past offseason, scored 15 points with a pair of three-pointers. The Terrapins routed their visitors, picking up their fourth straight win of the season and proving how well-rounded Maryland’s offensive production could be.

Maryland lacks a surefire star who leads the team most nights — similar to how point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and forward Jalen Smith did last year — but the Terps’ offense has been efficient and sharp. Heading into Maryland’s game Wednesday at Clemson, part of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge and the Terps’ toughest matchup yet, the team is shooting 56 percent from the field, the ninth-best mark in Division I. In Ken Pomeroy’s rankings for effective field goal percentage, which gives three-pointers 50 percent more credit, Maryland is the nation’s second-best team.

Each game this season has offered reassurance that the Terrapins have plenty of players who can score in a variety of ways. Some of the team’s returners, particularly Scott and junior guard Eric Ayala, have shown their progress and athleticism. The Terps have powered past each opponent, but different players have led the charge, a shuffle that offers optimism in its own right.

“It’s the way we coach them. If a guy gets hot, we try to go to him a little bit more,” Coach Mark Turgeon said after the Mount St. Mary’s game, when five Terps scored in double figures. “That’s the way that the system is set up, and we have a lot of good players. … We’re a deep basketball team, and that helps. I think we wear teams down a little bit.”

None of the Terps’ first four opponents are in the top 100 of Pomeroy’s ratings, and nearly every team Maryland faces through the rest of the season, beginning with Clemson, will be a more difficult matchup. So if the Terps can maintain this level of offensive production against the Tigers, and then when the Big Ten schedule begins Dec. 14 against Rutgers, Maryland could over-perform its preseason expectations.

This team, which benefits from its depth and experience, has six players who are averaging at least nine points per game. Four different players have led the team in scoring through the first four games. In each game, at least four players have scored in double figures, with Ayala the only Terp who has reached that mark in every game. The teammates who have joined Ayala in reaching that benchmark vary depending on the night.

“We see each other as equals and we're each going to fight,” Scott said. “Just having this deep [of a] team gives a bunch of guys a lot of energy.”

Opponent Opponent Players who scored in double figures Old Dominion Old Dominion Eric Ayala (19), Donta Scott (14), Aaron Wiggins (12), Darryl Morsell (12) Navy Navy Eric Ayala (15), Darryl Morsell (15), Aaron Wiggins (14), Galin Smith (12), Hakim Hart (11) Mount St. Mary’s Mount St. Mary’s Donta Scott (17), Eric Ayala (15), Jairus Hamilton (13), Aaron Wiggins (12), Darryl Morsell (10) Saint Peter’s Saint Peter’s Hakim Hart (32), Jairus Hamilton (15), Donta Scott (14), Eric Ayala (12)

By the end of last season, Cowan and Smith combined to score about 44 percent of the team’s points. This group could also have a player or two emerge as go-to scorers, but so far, the top six players are responsible for fairly similar shares of the total. (They’ve each scored between 11 and 18 percent of Maryland’s points this season.) Ayala tops the group with 15.3 points per game, followed by Hart, whose 32-point outing bumped his average to 12.8 points.

More than just distributing the scoring well, these players have showcased their versatility. When Hart notched his career high, he hit five shots from three-point range. He made a long two-pointer after a shot fake and step forward with one dribble. He scored in transition and got to the free throw line.

Guards, such as Ayala and Wiggins, have the physicality to drive into the paint. Ayala, whose explosiveness has improved through his college career, said he has focused on not settling for three-point attempts so often. He’s made 3.3 two-pointers per game this season, compared to 1.5 per game as a sophomore. Ayala has started for Maryland since his freshman year, but he lacked consistency at times. As a junior, he’s turned into a reliable presence with at least 12 points in each game, which is the first time in his college career he’s scored in double figures in four consecutive games.

Hamilton and Scott, both forwards, are each shooting at least 50 percent from three-point range, forcing defenders to commit to guarding them on the perimeter. Hamilton has hit 6 of 12 attempts from behind the arc, and Scott has made 5 of 9.

Pieces of Maryland’s offense, however, have not been tested. Apart from when Mount St. Mary’s took a narrow lead with about nine minutes to go and the Terps responded with a 21-0 run, Maryland has yet to face late-game moments of pressure. Senior forward Galin Smith, a transfer from Alabama, hasn’t been challenged by the best frontcourt players in the Big Ten. It’s too early to tell whether turnovers could become an issue as they have for previous Maryland teams.

But this group at least offers options, a handful of players who could each surge into the spotlight when needed as the Terps begin a months-long marathon of difficult games. So far, this well-rounded offensive approach has worked, and soon the Terps will see how well they can sustain it against more difficult opponents.

“Everybody on this team, we focus on getting the best shot for the team, for real,” Morsell said. “We’re not worried about who scores the most points, who gets all the accolades. Because as we saw last year, when you win games, everybody gets noticed. Everybody gets the ultimate prize that we all want.”