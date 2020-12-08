With a modest national TV contract worth about $90 million per season, MLS relies more heavily on game-day revenue than most other U.S. sports leagues. About 1,500 spectators are expected for MLS Cup on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio, between the Crew and Seattle Sounders. Seating capacity is close to 20,000.

Most teams played between 21 and 23 regular season matches; they had been scheduled to play 34 apiece. After conducting two weekends of games early in the year, the league suspended play for almost four months before returning with a summer tournament at Disney World in Florida. Teams resumed games in their home markets in August.

“The impact of all of this is probably deeper than what we expected,” Garber told reporters during his annual state-of-the-league address. “That is concerning to us, but our owners have been understanding this impact from the very beginning.”

On top of the revenue shortfall, MLS incurred additional expenses conducting the Florida tournament and by chartering flights for almost all matches for the past several months. Teams typically charter for fewer than half of their away matches.

MLS was able to collect most of its TV revenue but lost some sponsors, a person familiar with the situation said. Last month, the league cut 20 percent of its staff. Some teams also laid off or furloughed employees.

Garber said the league is planning to start the 2021 season in early to mid-March; this year, the season kicked off Feb. 29. However, MLS has not ruled out pushing back the start of the season.

“We understand we are going to need some flexibility, but we are not going to be able to wait to make a decision until somebody decides fans will be able to [be in] stadiums,” Garber said. “That is a date that is so uncertain at this point.”

Even if a vaccine is widely available in the spring, Garber said: “We’re also not going to know what reactions fans have to returning to stadiums. Just the idea the vaccine is available does not give us an indication as to when fans will be returning to stadiums.”

Two people familiar with league operations said MLS is weighing several options for next year, including a March start with no fans in most cities and delaying the start of the season by at least a month.

Complicating matters is the busy soccer schedule in 2021. Beyond the MLS regular season, dates are set aside for international competition, such as the Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying; the Concacaf Champions League; and the U.S. Open Cup.

“Preparations are ongoing,” Garber said. “We certainly have some uncertainty remaining as the pandemic continues. We are reviewing different models and time frames.”

Last year, MLS announced home openers around the winter holidays and the entire schedule in subsequent weeks.

As for the prospects of the pandemic affecting business deep into next year, Garber said: “We are concerned about what this will look like leading into 2021. ... I am very hopeful 2021 will be a way better year than ’20, because I don’t think any business could sustain the kind of impact we sustained in 2020 for two years in a row.”