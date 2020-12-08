The league had been hoping for a Jan. 1 start date and has not officially stated a new target date. Much work remains — including discussions on schedules, protocols and division realignment with the closure of the Canada-U.S. border remaining a concern — but it now appears the league is aiming for a start date of Jan. 13 and a season of 56 games.

The new return-to-play plan must be approved by the NHL’s board of governors and the NHLPA’s executive board before an official announcement.

The training camp target date for non-playoff teams is Dec. 28, according to Sportsnet. Camps are most likely going to run for 10 days, likely with no exhibition games due to the tight window.

Games are expected to be played at home arenas, but a “hub” plan is not ruled out.

The NHL did not allow any fans to attend the 2020 postseason. With local restrictions tightening and coronavirus cases surging, it would seem unlikely that fans could return anytime soon, but that could change during the season.

In Washington, Capitals season ticket holders received an email Tuesday that confirmed no fans will be allowed in Capital One Arena to start the season.

“We continue to work diligently with local health and government officials to identify all protocols that will facilitate a safe return to live events as soon as practically possible,” the email stated. “At this time, while we remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Capitals games at some point during the 2020-21 season, we must begin the season without our loyal fans in attendance.”

About a dozen Capitals players already are in the Washington area. The list includes Nicklas Backstrom, Carl Hagelin, John Carlson, Tom Wilson, Garnet Hathaway, Lars Eller, T.J. Oshie and Ilya Samsonov. New Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has been going back and forth from New York to D.C. on multiple occasions to skate informally with the team.

The team is confident in the health of Samsonov, who is coming off an upper body injury that caused him to miss the 2020 postseason. He has not been back home to Russia since July and has been participating in every on- and off-ice session at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Washington expects the injury to be a nonissue.