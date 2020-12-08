The announcement came just moments after Ohio State coach Ryan Day, isolated lately with his own mild bout of the virus, told reporters he remained hopeful while avoiding the dreaded thought of a cancellation. The cancellation became Ohio State’s third of the season, after previous scratchings in November of a home game against Maryland and a road game at Illinois.

In a statement from Ann Arbor, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said, “The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days. We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

While Manuel prepared his statement, the scheduled meeting of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh with reporters on video did not happen Tuesday. The game had figured to be among the worst in the storied series, with Ohio State a four-touchdown favorite against a deeply struggling Michigan (2-4), a program Ohio State has beaten eight straight times and 14 of the last 15, discounting a 37-7 win in 2010 vacated because of NCAA violations. That last two meetings had brought routs of 62-39 in Columbus and 56-27 in Ann Arbor. The teams had met every year since 1918, when Michigan rejoined the Big Ten after a 10-year absence and beat Ohio State 14-0 in Columbus.

The news brought also a slew of questions about Ohio State and the ongoing, if halting, national college football season. The Buckeyes have been able to play five games thus far, winning all five, but with questions hovering about how that might hinder them in comparisons to fellow highly ranked teams such as No. 1 Alabama (9-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) and No. 3 Clemson (9-1). Ohio State placed No. 4 in both of the first two weekly rankings issued by the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee.

The leagues of those top three teams, the SEC and ACC, began their seasons at least a month earlier than the Big Ten, which got going Oct. 23, leaving it no wiggle room to postpone games, rather than cancel them. The Big Ten canceled its fall season on Aug. 11, then reinstated it on Sept. 16, citing advancements in the area of testing.

Further, Ohio State’s total of five games falls shy of the Big Ten’s makeshift requirement of six for qualification for the Big Ten championship game of Dec. 19. The Michigan cancellation might appear to leave Ohio State at 5-0 pending the playoff committee’s final verdict of Dec. 20, but a season in which schools have scheduled games rapidly would seem to leave room for the Buckeyes to add a further game, either to reach that Big Ten title game, or to pad its CV for playoff consideration.