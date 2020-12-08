The players were referencing the song “Take Over Your Trap” by the late Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh. In early November, after beating rival Baltimore on the road, the Steelers had adopted the song as their anthem. Three weeks later, after a blowout win in Jacksonville, rookie receiver Chase Claypool posted a TikTok from the visitor’s locker room in which he mock interviewed tight end Eric Ebron and referenced the lyrics.

The social-media posts seemed to capture something bigger about this team. It showed the mind-set of a unit that has been, for most of the year, talked about as one of the worst teams in one of the worst divisions in NFL history. The upset continued Washington’s three-game winning streak and revealed a confidence — a swagger, even — that the team will need if it’s to overcome the New York Giants and win the NFC East crown.

Yet the posts weren’t a perfect fit with Coach Ron Rivera’s message. Every day since he became a head coach in 2011, Rivera said, he has told players to control their attitude, preparation and effort — their “Inner APE.” He believes the mantra fits everywhere — practices, games, personal lives — but admitted there’s “a fine line” between APE and cockiness. In this situation, Rivera appreciated the players’ excitement, and he wanted them to be themselves, but believed they should “do it within a certain framework.”

“We’ll have a little lesson today about humility,” Rivera said at his Tuesday morning news conference. “I’ve got it all set on the PowerPoint because, again, just because we won this game doesn’t mean we’re going to show up somewhere else and win automatically. We’ve got to earn it. That will be one thing that we will talk about.”

In the last quarter of the season, Rivera wants self-discipline and tunnel vision. He wants the team to focus on itself — the linebackers’ improvement, the offense’s emerging supporting cast, etc. — instead of the Giants. Both teams are 5-7, but because New York swept the season series, Washington must finish one game better to win the division, and New York proved by beating Seattle on Sunday that it can’t be relied on to provide an opening. Washington must do what it can in the final four-game stretch: at San Francisco in Arizona, Seattle, Carolina and at Philadelphia.

In Washington, the hope some fans harbored of finishing with such a poor record that it landed a premium first-round draft pick is over. Even if the team doesn’t win the division, it will likely pick outside the top 10. Rivera has bet that playing for now will help build the “winning, sustainable culture” key to long-term success.

On Monday night, as Rivera left the depths of Heinz Field for the idling team busses, he called team owner Daniel Snyder. Rivera had remembered that it was Dec. 7 — the anniversary of his first conversation with Snyder that ultimately led to his hiring.

“Right away he started to congratulate me,” Rivera said of Snyder. “I stopped him and said: ‘I want you to know that this victory came today exactly one year from the first time [you] and I talked about the team.’ He reminded me, he said: ‘Now, you remember what the conversation was that we had.’ I said: ‘Yes, it was about culture and changing the culture of the team.’”

Rivera remembered how Snyder reached out to his agent after he was fired following a loss to Washington. He estimated that, in the hour conversation with Snyder, they talked about culture for “probably about 45 minutes.” He detailed the whirlwind courtship, including dinner with Snyder and their wives and breaking down game tape.

“[Everything] kind of came full circle,” Rivera said of the phone call, adding, “The serendipity of it all was an amazing thing.”

All year, Rivera has maintained the team does not yet have an identity. On Tuesday, he wouldn’t say how far along the culture rebuild is but acknowledged “we’re headed in that direction.” He knows this progress is fragile — “You can take a huge step forward, but if you’re not careful, you can take two or three steps backward” — yet what he saw this week was encouraging, in part because he pushed the right buttons.

Earlier in the week, his daughter Courtney, a social media producer, showed him the team’s pregame hype video. It was voiced by former linebacker London Fletcher and focused on the theme “underdog.” Rivera thought this message about disrespected talent would resonate with his players, many of whom are former college stars at big programs.

On Sunday night, at the team’s hotel in Pittsburgh, Rivera showed the video. And then on Monday, around 1 or 2 p.m., just as the busses left for the stadium, Rivera had senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken text the players the video again. He said he told his players, “Even as the underdog, I prepare a victory speech.”

After the upset, in the locker room, he took out one of the flashcards he likes to carry with him. He’d written down, “Underdogs win.”

“Going forward, we can’t count on anybody else winning or losing,” Rivera said. “We have to count on us winning. That’s the thing that I think these guys are beginning to understand.”