AD

“We had to get a dub in that white-on-white man,” said Washington wide receiver Cam Sims, who had five catches for 92 yards. “That was a must.”

AD

Given Monday’s result, don’t be surprised if Washington sticks with its icy attire for this season’s stretch run.

Fail: Jeremy Sprinkle

To be clear, Washington’s uniforms were icy as in fresh, not as in covered with ice, though you wouldn’t know it from watching tight end Jerry Sprinkle try to recover a muffed punt by Pittsburgh’s Ray-Ray McCloud late in the first quarter.

“We’re in break and I’m like, ‘Why isn’t it Washington’s football?’" Fox analyst Daryl Johnson said during a replay of Sprinkle’s missed opportunity. “Well, it’s not Washington’s football because Jeremy Sprinkle does not know how to recover a fumble. I thought No. 87 had it right there.”

AD

We all did. Thankfully, Sprinkle’s gaffe wouldn’t come back to haunt Washington.

Hail: Spoiling perfection

Before Monday, Washington was 1-6 all-time against teams 7-0 or better, with its last such game, in 2015, resulting in a 44-16 loss to the 9-0, Ron-Rivera-led Carolina Panthers. Washington defeated the 10-0 Minnesota Vikings, 31-30, in 1975.

AD

In January 1973, the Miami Dolphins capped what remains the only perfect season in NFL history with a 14-7 win over Washington in Super Bowl VII. Larry Csonka was among the members of that Miami team who celebrated after Pittsburgh, this year’s last remaining undefeated squad, became the first team with an 11-0 or better record to lose to a team with a 4-7 or worse mark.

AD

“Tonight, I’m a Washington fan,” Csonka, who had drink in one hand and a cigar in the other, said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Fail: Alex Smith’s bloody cleat

NFL players wore customized cleats to raise money and awareness for various causes as part of the league’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative this week. Washington quarterback Alex Smith looked to be promoting a horror film with his left shoe, which was covered in blood late in the first half after center Chase Roullier accidentally cleated Smith on his lower left (non-surgically repaired) leg.

“I could visually see the blood pumping out, so it was a good one,” said Smith, whose sock was absolutely soaked. “It was lucky to have it happen just before halftime. I’ve never had one gush like that.”

AD

AD

After getting his lower leg taped, Smith led Washington on a field goal drive before halftime. He completed 31 of 46 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown, and while he was sacked three times, he did not commit a turnover.

Hail: Montez Sweat

The second-year defensive end had three pass deflections, including one that led to the game-sealing interception by Jon Bostic.

“We wanted to come out today and show who we are as a defense,” Sweat said after Washington limited the Steelers to 21 rushing yards on 14 carries. “ … We defended every blade of grass.”

Fail: Steelers’ hands

Pittsburgh had seven drops, the most by any team in a game this season and the Steelers’ most in 15 years. Their pass-catchers could learn a thing or two from Washington’s Sims, Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic, who combined for 24 catches for 260 yards.

AD

AD

One of Pittsburgh’s drops was by tackle Jerald Hawkins, who reported as an eligible receiver on the goal line and couldn’t corral Ben Roethlisberger’s pass on a possession in the second quarter when the Steelers failed to score on five consecutive plays from the Washington 1-yard line.

Hail: Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins has struggled this season, but he was perfect on Monday. Washington’s place kicker nailed all three of his field goal attempts, from 49, 45 and 45 yards, marking the first time he’s made three field goals in a single game from that distance since December 2018.

“It’s been tough,” Hopkins said after the win. “You just have to trust the process of what it’s gotten you to where you are as an athlete.”

AD

Fail: Fox’s pregame predictions

For the second straight week, all of Fox’s pregame show analysts picked against Washington. For the second straight week, all of Fox’s pregame show analysts were wrong. On Monday, it was Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick and Jay Glazer who rode with the Steelers.

“Every time we all pick the same thing, the other team wins,” Glazer said. “I’m going Pittsburgh.”