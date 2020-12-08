Still, some things must be tackled in person. Brooks is focused on watching his young players, looking to see who might fit in the starting wing spot alongside the more certain starters: point guard Russell Westbrook, guard Bradley Beal, forward Rui Hachimura and center Thomas Bryant. Brooks is also making sure, with a handful of new players coming in, that the team’s foundations are strong.

That includes — or perhaps, the way Brooks and General Manager Tommy Sheppard spoke about it in the offseason, starts with — defense.

The Wizards’ fifth-year coach believes the team got stronger in that area by adding center Robin Lopez and forward Anthony Gill in free agency. But there are plenty of ways to improve the core group Washington already had and lift the defense from second worst in the league, where it sat last season.

“There are definitely areas of improvement from some of the personnel we brought in, and some of the experience that our players will have gained, and then some of the things that we as a staff will change up, or implement, find different ways to improve,” Brooks said.

The Wizards still don’t have their entire roster practicing; forward Davis Bertans and Lopez are held up in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols after arriving in Washington later than the rest of the group. Lopez tested positive before traveling to D.C., according to a person close to the team who was not authorized to speak on the matter, and Bertans had visa issues to sort out.

Brooks expects both to begin practicing with the team in the coming days. At that point, the staff will implement more of the playbook so they don’t have to teach it twice during their limited time with the players.

“We’re just basically putting in the basic foundations; we’re waiting for everybody to be here until we can put in some of the other things that we do,” Brooks said. “In the bubble, I thought we were pretty good at zone [defense], so that’s definitely — we have some of the makings of a good zone team. We’re definitely going to be putting that in as soon as we have the entire group together, because we don’t want to put it in in two parts. But I see good improvement. I see some of our younger players came back, [and] you could just see the experience or confidence level. ... I think they came back better players.”

Young players such as Bryant and Hachimura having an extra year of experience should help them stay in front of their men more and face less confusion. Wizards players frequently looked lost on defense last season.

The offseason work the team’s developing players put in should help, too. Wing Troy Brown Jr. and forward Moe Wagner returned home after the Wizards’ wobbly performance in the bubble and focused on performing at a more consistent level.

“The big thing for me this offseason, even though the circumstances were so different, was kind of to establish a consistency with whatever it was,” Wagner said when asked about his offseason routine.

Internal improvement aside, Brooks is confident that one player in particular will help the Wizards’ defense right away. Washington was 28th in rebounds per game last season and last in rebounding percentage. Westbrook averaged 7.9 rebounds for Houston last year, which would be a bump for Brooks’s team from the get-go. It was Westbrook’s lowest rebounding average in four seasons.