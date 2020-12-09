Gibson appeared to suffer the injury on a 13-yard run with about 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith tackled Gibson by grabbing his left leg, and though Gibson immediately stood after the play, he hobbled off the field and signaled for someone to replace him.

Turf toe is a sprain of the ligaments around the big toe, typically caused by hyperextension of the toe. Though the injury is fairly common, the treatment and recovery can vary depending on the grade of the injury, among other factors. Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay suffered turf toe earlier in the season and missed three games while he recovered. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was reported to have “really bad turf toe” that he suffered in Week 11, but has played through it the last two games.

The severity of Gibson’s injury isn’t yet known and will likely determine the length of his absence, if he does indeed miss Sunday’s game. The team’s options to fill the void are limited, and would likely force Washington to rely heavily on J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber, as it did against Pittsburgh.

Bryce Love (knee) is on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. And because of the NFL’s six-day pre-entry testing for covid-19, Washington would not be able to acquire a running back from another team’s practice squad or sign a free agent and have him available for Sunday’s game.

Washington could elevate one of the running backs on its practice squad for Sunday’s game, although neither has played an NFL snap. Michael Warren, a former University of Cincinnati tailback who rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of his final two college seasons, signed with Washington on Wednesday. Warren spent the virtual offseason program and training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted, but he was cut in early September when rosters were formed.

Javon Leake, a former University of Maryland rusher and returner, spent the offseason with the New York Giants after going undrafted, but he too was cut as rosters were pared. He signed to Washington’s practice squad in mid-November, was briefly on its reserve/covid-19 list and was cleared Dec. 2.

Gibson’s injury isn’t the only one Washington is dealing with after Monday’s game, however. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway suffered a dislocated wrist and is done for the rest of the season, multiple people familiar with the matter confirmed. Hemingway played eight games as primarily a blocking tight end on offense and a key contributor on special teams.

The team will activate Marcus Baugh from the practice squad, those with knowledge of the situation said, providing some reinforcement with a player who knows the team well and has some game experience. Baugh played the first four games with Washington, but was ruled out the following two games as he dealt with a death in his family. He was cut Oct. 22 and signed to the practice squad two days later.

The injuries to both Gibson and Hemingway come at a crucial time for Washington as it makes a final push for a playoff berth. At 5-7, Washington is in second place in the NFC East behind the Giants, who have an identical record but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington. The team now faces another tough stretch that will determine its future. After playing the 49ers in Arizona, the team will host the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers before closing out the season in Philadelphia against the division rival Eagles.

Sam Fortier contributed to this report.