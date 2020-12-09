Maryland shot just 26.1 percent in the first half and missed seven of its eight three-point attempts before halftime, going into intermission in a 38-15 hole at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Terps (4-1) managed to find a brief spark in the second half. Sophomore forward Donta Scott led a comeback attempt while Maryland’s defensive pressure flustered the Tigers (4-0). The Terps trimmed the deficit to 12 with about eight minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.

Maryland shot 51.9 percent in the second half and outscored the Tigers 36-29 over the final 20 minutes. But after trailing by as many as 25, the Terps simply couldn’t climb out of such a massive hole. Maryland finished 20 for 50 from the field, including 6 for 18 from three-point range.

The Tigers’ defense has been a strength, holding opponents to about 50 points per game, and it stifled Maryland. The Terps came in with six players averaging at least nine points, but the Tigers made the Terps look like a team without offensive options.

Scott led the Terps with 11 points, most of which came during his second-half burst when Maryland glimpsed a comeback. But no other players scored in double figures in a game that was Maryland’s most stringent test to date. The Tigers’ decisive victory calls into question how well the Terps will fare in Big Ten play, which begins Monday against Rutgers.

The Terps made just 6 of 23 shots in the first half. They weren’t much better from the free throw line, where they made 2 of 7. They also accumulated 10 turnovers before the break. Meanwhile, Clemson hit five shots from three-point range in the opening 10 minutes. The Terps trailed by more than 20 points fewer than 15 minutes into the game.

The Terps entered with the eighth-best field goal percentage in the nation (56.0 percent), albeit against teams far from the caliber of Clemson and the Big Ten opponents that await. But the drop-off Wednesday evening was stark. No Maryland player hit more than one shot before halftime, and the Terps’ top scorers yielded little production.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins returned to the starting lineup after dealing with a minor elbow injury that kept him from starting in the Terps’ previous game, but he missed all five of his attempts from the field in the first half and finished the game with six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Senior guard Darryl Morsell, the team’s veteran leader, also only made 2 of 10 shots and missed both of his shots from three-point range. Junior guard Eric Ayala, who reached double figures in the first four games, scored only six points. That offensive display doomed the Terps and provided evidence of how Maryland might struggle against top-tier conference foes.

The Terps had yet to assemble a run as small as 4-0 until the second half, when Maryland made three straight shots and Scott settled into a bit of an offensive rhythm, hitting a pair of three-pointers. It was a modest sign of progress considering how overmatched Maryland was early in the game.