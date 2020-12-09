While the rollout, notably, did not include a statement from MLB — each big league team was left to announce its own new affiliations — it demonstrated, in some cases painfully, the power MLB obtained earlier this year by wresting control of its farm system from Minor League Baseball.

Under the new system, each big league franchise will have four affiliates — one each in Class AAA and Class AA, and two in Class A — and continue to run developmental teams out of their spring training and international sites. The affiliations were configured to streamline geographical footprints — with the Washington Nationals’ Class AAA affiliate, for example, shifting from Fresno, Calif. to Rochester, N.Y.

The resulting structure — which comes a little more than a year since MLB first revealed its plans to eliminate dozens of affiliated teams, sparking an outcry that eventually included threats from Congress — will reduce the number of affiliated minor league teams from 160 to 120, with dozens of others pegged for MLB-backed collegiate summer teams.

“The initial contraction proposal [from MLB] was 14 months ago. So it’s good to have some closure moving forward,” said Dave Ziedelis, general manager of the Frederick (Md.) Keys, who, after 30 years as a Baltimore Orioles affiliate, were left off the list of 120 and will join the MLB Draft League starting in 2021. “Now we know what the structure will be. … There is some sense of relief.”

Like all affiliated minor league teams, whose 2020 seasons were canceled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Keys suffered major economic losses this year. And Ziedelis painted the Keys’ downgrade to a collegiate league — featuring top draft-eligible prospects, with a 68-game schedule confined to the summer months — as a positive development.

“That 34-game home schedule is the sweet spot for us — it’s summer, school is out, the weather is good,” Ziedelis said in a telephone interview. “In the past, our players came from the Orioles. Now our players will be pre-draft college players, who will wind up playing for various major league organizations … The feedback we’re getting from fans and sponsors is tremendous. Everyone’s excited. Life is a journey and this is the next chapter in the journey.”

Elsewhere, however, the news didn’t land so gently.

For every St. Paul (Minn.) Saints — a longtime independent-league favorite that will begin play in 2021 as the Minnesota Twins’ Class AAA affiliate — there was a Clinton (Iowa) LumberKings, formerly a Class A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and members of the Midwest League since 1954, who apparently found out via social media of its exclusion from MLB’s new affiliation list.

“A phone call would have been nice,” the LumberKings’ official Twitter account replied to a tweet from the Marlins announcing its new configuration of affiliates.

Short-season leagues, such as the New York-Penn League, and rookie-level leagues, such as the Appalachian League, were eliminated altogether — although some of their former members made Wednesday’s cut. Among them was the Aberdeen (Md.) IronBirds, owned by Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., which will remain an Orioles affiliate but make the jump from short-season Class A to high Class A.

The Appalachian League, meantime, has announced plans to continue as an MLB-backed collegiate summer league.

The Hagerstown (Md.) Suns, the Nationals’ low-Class A affiliate from 2007-20, were also shut out of the newly configured list of affiliated teams and has not made public its intentions. The MLB Draft League, however, has room to expand by two teams, for a total of eight, and it is possible Hagerstown could be added.

Another jilted team, the Staten Island (N.Y.) Yankees, formerly the New York-Penn League affiliate of the New York Yankees, found out last month its affiliation was being terminated in the reorganization, and last week filed suit against MLB and the Yankees.

In some cases, even the teams that received official invitations Wednesday expressed some reservations until the details of the player-development contracts that will govern the economic relationship between the MLB franchises and the affiliates can be sorted through — a process that could take weeks. One person familiar with those details said Wednesday he expects some “long and difficult” negotiations ahead.

“We have a great relationship with the Mariners and look forward to continuing the relationship,” the Tacoma (Wash.) Rainiers said in a statement, after receiving word they had been invited to continue as the Seattle Mariners’ Class AAA affiliate. “But, we just received, this morning, an outline of the proposed deal and structure of the new relationship with Major League Baseball, and cannot accept the invitation until we’ve had time to review the deal that will govern our sport, and this relationship, for decades to come.”

Wednesday’s list of affiliated contained only 119 teams, instead of 120 — because one remained unresolved. MLB has offered the Fresno Grizzlies, formerly the Nationals’ Class AAA affiliate, a slot as the Colorado Rockies’ low Class A team. But Fresno so far has balked, and MLB remains in talks with the team and city officials.