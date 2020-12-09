The incident took place before the scheduled 10 a.m. start of the day’s competition at the Maui Pro, a women’s event set to run Dec. 4-15 at that island’s Honolua Bay.

According to Maui Now, safety personnel on hand for the surfing event were able to provide first aid after getting the victim, who was attacked approximately 20 yards offshore, to land. Photos posted by the DLNR showed a sizable bite taken out of the side of the man’s surfboard.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this surfer,” said WSL CEO Erik Logan, who added that his organization was working with local authorities to determine when the event could resume. A WSL men’s competition at the famed Pipeline on the island of Oahu, set to run through Dec. 20, began Tuesday as scheduled.

A website maintained by the state of Hawaii shows three confirmed shark attacks on people or their boards recorded earlier this year, one of which occurred elsewhere in Maui in February. In that incident, a stand-up paddleboarder’s board was damaged. A surfer and a snorkeler were injured in the other two incidents.

Maui Now reported last month that a 35-year-old California woman suffered severe torso injuries in an apparent shark attack off the coast of that island on Thanksgiving Day. The woman was swimming approximately 100 yards offshore, per the DLNR, when a nearby companion saw a fin in the water.

According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, there were 64 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks on humans last year, including 41 in the United States, nine of which were in Hawaii. Making the case that the risk of such attacks is extremely low, the organization posted numbers compiled from 1959 through 2010 that indicated Americans in coastal states were more than twice as likely to be killed by a lightning strike than injured in any way by a shark.