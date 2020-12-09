“We want to set the example, and we have made a commitment to be the change we want to see in the world,” their statement continued. “We have encouraged each other to volunteer, vote and donate. We support each other in the pursuit of social justice and equity for all.

“We are grateful for each other, our University and this country and for the opportunities they provide us in our efforts to pursue change. For the national anthem this year, we have chosen to stay in our locker room as a team to mourn and commemorate the racial injustices that have been taking place in the United States.”

The decision was made by players, Vanderbilt spokesman Eric Dolan told the Tennessean. Coach Stephanie White will remain with them in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem.

White was also coach at Vanderbilt in 2017, when about half the team knelt during the anthem, one of many such demonstrations by athletes across the country inspired by Colin Kaepernick.

“One of the things we take great pride in as a staff is really having difficult conversations about real-world issues that affect our team and affect our communities,” White told the school newspaper in 2017. “Because it’s about more than basketball, and we want opportunities to help mold and empower future leaders, and we don’t do that by pretending that issues don’t exist.”

White added that “having difficult conversations makes you closer. I think we see that in our everyday relationships. If you can get on the other side of a difficult conversation, you get tighter. You get closer. I also think it’s given each one of us in the room, not just our players, different perspectives. And that’s important, to have different perspectives. I think it’s been really good for our team.”