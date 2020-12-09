Your guide to the D.C. area

Latest:

• Today in D.C.: Headlines to start your Tuesday

• Community colleges in D.C. area and beyond are contending with an enrollment crisis

• A fight for forest equity in Southeast D.C. takes on new urgency amid pandemic

Coronavirus: Tighter coronavirus restrictions would save thousands of lives, but elected officials are wary of economic, political costs

What to do:

• Find the spirit of the holidays — virtually or in real life — with this day-by-day guide to the most festive events

• The best road trips

What to eat:

• The 2020 dining guide

• The best barbecue joints in the D.C. area

• Get reacquainted with D.C. through its famous mumbo sauce

Local sports:

Washington Football: Washington’s improbable upset is a big win for the culture Ron Rivera hopes to build

Nationals: What’s missing from the Nationals’ roster? Here’s an early look.

Capitals: The Caps have shaken up their roster. Here’s where it stands now.

Wizards: Perspective | John Wall gave the Wizards their last great memory. Then it all fell apart.

High school sports | Colleges

Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold before warming trend begins

Show More