But the slow trek toward clarity continued with these offers. The Blue Rocks, a longtime Kansas City Royals affiliate until this fall, quickly accepted Wednesday. They spent 26 of the last 28 years with Kansas City, and will now give the Nationals a high-Class A team that is just a short drive up Interstate 95. The Fredericksburg Nationals were similarly fast in expressing their excitement to remain with the Nationals. The Red Wings, on the other hand, broke from that tone in a team-issued statement.

“We are pleased to have received the invitation, and we hope that the terms put forward by Major League Baseball will be acceptable,” said Naomi Silver, the Red Wings’ president and CEO. “Once we receive the full details from MLB, we’ll be evaluating the proposal carefully to assure that it works for our team, the fans and the community before formally accepting.”

All indications are that Rochester will be the Nationals’ Class-A affiliate moving forward. A person with knowledge of the Nationals’ offers says the expectation is that each will be accepted. But with MLB taking control of minor league baseball, many current and former teams are unhappy with the setup and anticipated terms.

Contraction will cut dozens of minor league teams ahead of next year, with only some getting scooped up by the newly formed MLB Draft League. The Nationals, for example, have recently severed tied with the Fresno Grizzlies, Hagerstown Suns and Auburn Doubledays. That’s due to a mix of geographic preference — like moving their Class AAA affiliate from Fresno to Rochester — and trimming their number of affiliates, which led to parting with Auburn and swapping out Hagerstown for Wilmington.

“All four affiliates are located in the northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, with Harrisburg, Wilmington and Fredericksburg located within 120 miles of Nationals Park,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement Wednesday. “Wilmington and Fredericksburg are easily accessible via the I-95 corridor.

“Our four affiliates and their proximity to Washington, D.C. will be critical not only to player development and roster construction, but also to our injury rehabilitation process. We are certain that each affiliate and the surrounding community will be assets to our player development and organization as a whole.”

As Rizzo noted, these are big improvements from a location standpoint. In 2019, the Nationals often had players on red-eye flights to arrive from Fresno. Last-minute fill-ins would then take the field running on next to no sleep. Now, with Rochester about 385 miles away, all four affiliates are accessible via car. Fredericksburg has a new facility that will be one of the nicest — if not the nicest — among low-Class A teams. And as the farthest city from Washington, nonstop flights from Rochester are readily available.

This will allow the Nationals to choose which four of the teams will welcome rehabbing major leaguers. It will also keep them from having to stash 40-man players in Harrisburg, as they did in 2019 when Fresno was a much more complicated option.

Harrisburg and Fredericksburg, previously the Potomac Nationals, have been with the organization since 2005. Wilmington is on board after landing a spot in this winter of musical chairs. The final box to check is with the Red Wings, who are going to review what MLB is offering and, in all likelihood, continue into their planned partnership with the Nationals.