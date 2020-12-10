CBS has broadcast a high-profile Saturday afternoon SEC game since 1996, along with the conference championship game and certain other football matchups, and will continue to do so through 2023. CBS reportedly bowed out of the bidding last year for a new contract, which appeared set to increase by as much as 600 percent the annual fee of approximately $55 million.

That is what has happened, according to Sports Business Journal, which cited sources in reporting Thursday that ESPN will pay an annual figure in the “low $300 million range” for SEC content, including basketball. That would reportedly be on top of ESPN’s existing arrangement with the conference, which includes the SEC Network, launched in 2014.

Every SEC football and basketball game, starting in 2024, will be carried on an ESPN network. ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” telecast, which has been featuring games from across the Power Five conferences, will have access to what ESPN described as “marquee” SEC matchups, potentially including the annual Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl.

“So Saturday night, prime time on ABC is the highest-profile window, the biggest stage in terms of college football. And we love the fact that we can now bring the ABC platform into the mix, starting in 2024,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro told the Associated Press.

“This is a significant day for the Southeastern Conference and for the future of our member institutions. Our agreement with ESPN will greatly enhance our ability to support our student-athletes in the years ahead and to further enrich the game day experience for SEC fans around the world,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The broadcast industry’s intense and widespread interest in securing the SEC’s First Tier rights is a direct reflection of the sustained excellence achieved by our 14 member schools, and we are thrilled to have been able to maximize our current position of strength to benefit our student-athletes, the fans who go to our games and home viewers.”

As a byproduct of the existing deal with CBS and other broadcast partners, SEC game times are often not set until within two weeks of kickoff. The move to consolidate programming under ESPN’s umbrella could allow dates and times for many conference football games to be announced months in advance, solving a problem that has vexed fans in the conference for years while possibly helping boost attendance.

“With all the conference’s games under the ESPN umbrella and adding ABC and ESPN+ to our distribution channels,” Pitaro said in a statement, “ESPN will have complete scheduling flexibility, resulting in maximum exposure and adding significant benefits for SEC schools and fans.”