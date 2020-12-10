x-clinched playoff berth

AFC

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1, AFC North leader)

Key tiebreaker: Better conference record than Chiefs

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .594): at Bills, at Bengals, Colts, at Browns

The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title with a win over the Bills plus a Browns loss to the Ravens. Pittsburgh will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie; or a Raiders loss or tie against the Colts; or a Dolphins loss or tie against the Chiefs; or a Titans loss to the Jaguars.

2. x-Kansas City Chiefs (11-1, AFC West leader)

Remaining schedule (.521): at Dolphins, at Saints, Falcons, Chargers

The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West title with a win or tie against the Dolphins, or a Raiders loss or tie against the Colts.

3. Buffalo Bills (9-3, AFC East leader)

Remaining schedule (.604): Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, Dolphins

The Bills will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers, plus a Ravens loss to the Browns, plus a Dolphins loss to the Chiefs, plus a Raiders loss to the Colts, plus a Patriots loss or tie against the Rams.

4. Tennessee Titans (8-4, AFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: Better division record than Colts

Remaining schedule (.396): at Jaguars, Lions, at Packers, at Texans

5. Cleveland Browns (9-3)

Remaining schedule (.479): Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, Steelers

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)

Key tiebreaker: over Colts via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.688): Chiefs, Patriots, at Raiders, Bills

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

Remaining schedule (.479): at Raiders, Texans, at Steelers, Jaguars

Still in the hunt

8. Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)

Key tiebreaker: over Ravens via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.479): Colts, Chargers, Dolphins, at Broncos

9. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

Remaining schedule (.365): at Browns, Jaguars, Giants, at Bengals

10. New England Patriots (6-6)

Remaining schedule (.521): at Rams, at Dolphins, Bills Jets

Facing elimination in Week 14: Broncos (4-8, will be eliminated with a loss or tie against the Panthers; or a Titans win or tie plus a Dolphins win or tie plus a Colts win; or a Titans win or tie plus a Colts-Raiders tie) and Texans (4-8, will be eliminated with a loss or tie against the Bears; or a Colts win or tie plus a Titans win or tie; or a Colts win or tie plus a Ravens win plus a Patriots loss or tie; or a Titans win or tie plus a Colts-Raiders tie).

Eliminated: Los Angeles Chargers (3-9), Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11), New York Jets (0-12)

NFC

1. x-New Orleans Saints (10-2, NFC South leader)

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .510): at Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings, at Panthers

The Saints will clinch the NFC South title with a win over Eagles, or a Buccaneers loss to the Vikings, or a tie plus a Buccaneers tie.

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3, NFC North leader)

Remaining schedule (.458): at Lions, Panthers, Titans, at Bears

The Packers will clinch the NFC North title with a Vikings loss or tie against the Buccaneers. Green Bay will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Lions plus a Cardinals loss or tie against the Giants; or a win plus a Rams loss or tie against the Patriots; or a win plus a Seahawks loss or tie against the Jets.

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-4, NFC West leader)

Key tiebreaker: Head-to-head over Seahawks

Remaining schedule (.417): Patriots, Jets, at Seahawks, Cardinals

4. New York Giants (5-7, NFC East leader)

Key tiebreaker: over Washington based on head-to-head series sweep

Remaining schedule (.521): Cardinals, Browns, at Ravens, Cowboys

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

Remaining schedule (.375): Jets, at Washington, Rams, at 49ers

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Remaining schedule (.396): Vikings, at Falcons, Lions, Falcons

7. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

Key tiebreaker: Over Cardinals via record in common games

Remaining schedule (.562): at Buccaneers, Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Still in the hunt

8. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

Remaining schedule (.448): at Giants, Eagles, 49ers, at Rams

9. Chicago Bears (5-7)

Key tiebreakers: Over Lions via record in common games; over 49ers and Washington via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.417): Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Packers

10. Detroit Lions (5-7)

Key tiebreakers: Head-to-head over Washington; over 49ers via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.625): Packers, at Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

Key tiebreaker: Over Washington via record in common games

Remaining schedule (.458): Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, Seahawks

12. Washington Football Team (5-7)

Remaining schedule (.427): at 49ers (in Glendale, Ariz.), Seahawks, Panthers, at Eagles

Cannot be eliminated in Week 14: Panthers (4-8), Eagles (3-8-1)

Facing elimination in Week 14: Falcons (4-8, will be eliminated with a loss to the Chargers plus a Bucs win or tie plus a Cardinals win; or a loss plus a Bucs win or tie plus a Cardinals win plus a 49ers win; or a loss plus a Cowboys win or tie plus a Cardinals win; or a loss plus a Lions win or tie plus a Cardinals tie plus a 49ers win) and Cowboys (3-9, will be eliminated with a loss to the Bengals plus a WFT win plus a Vikings win or tie; or a loss plus a WFT win plus a Cardinals win or tie; or a loss plus a WFT win plus a Bears win or tie; or a loss plus a WFT win and a Lions win or tie).