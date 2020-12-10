The Patriots try to climb above .500 and the Rams attempt to take sole possession of first place in the NFC West when the two teams meet in Inglewood, Calif., on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Patriots play their second straight game at SoFi Stadium after overwhelming the Los Angeles Chargers, 45-0, Sunday. They remained in the Los Angeles area between games and practiced this week at UCLA.

They have won two straight and four of five games to keep their season from unraveling in Year 1 following the departure of six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots minus Brady are now only one victory behind Brady minus the Patriots, with the Patriots at 6-6 and Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7-5.

It remains a long shot that the Patriots can climb back into the AFC playoff race, with a jumble of contending teams ahead of them. But if Coach Bill Belichick can somehow craft a winning season after Brady’s exit, key player opt-outs and in-season coronavirus and injury issues, he will have done a superb job.

The Patriots’ last two wins have come with quarterback Cam Newton failing to reach 100 passing yards. He had 84 passing yards in a 20-17 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals and then 69 passing yards in the 45-point triumph over the Chargers. But he contributed two rushing touchdowns against the Chargers and has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season. The Patriots had two special-teams touchdowns Sunday, one on a punt return and one on a return of a blocked field goal.

Newton was listed as questionable on the Patriots’ injury report because of an abdominal injury but is expected to start. He was among a long list of Patriots players listed as questionable. The only Rams player listed as questionable was kicker Matt Gay.

The task for Newton and the New England offense is daunting. The Rams rank third in the NFL in rush defense, first in pass defense and second in total defense. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is second in the league with his 11 sacks, one behind Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt.

The Rams have won three of their last four games and, at 8-4, are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place. They hold the tiebreaker advantage after beating the Seahawks last month. Quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a solid outing in Sunday’s 38-28 triumph at Arizona in which he threw for 351 yards and a touchdown.