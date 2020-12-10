It’s unclear if Virginia (3-1) has paused all basketball-related activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggest isolating for 10 days in the event of a positive test and quarantining for 14 days for those with possible exposure to someone who has tested positive, with the potential to reduce that duration to 10 or as few as seven days.

That recommendation could place in jeopardy the Cavaliers’ nonconference game against No. 9 Villanova Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden in another much-hyped matchup. The Wildcats have won two national championships since 2016.

Wednesday’s game against Michigan State was set to match brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, both of whom transferred from Marquette and sat out last season. Sam Hauser, a redshirt senior forward, is Virginia’s leading scorer, and Joey Hauser, a redshirt junior forward, leads the Spartans in scoring.

Michigan State had arrived in Charlottesville on Tuesday before the postponement was announced late that night, with no makeup date immediately in the works.

Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett was well aware of the risks associated with playing this season during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly given the recent surge in cases that led to a single-day record 3,140 reported deaths in the United States.

Firsthand experience for the Cavaliers unfolded during the first wave of the pandemic in March when the ACC canceled its men’s basketball tournament after two days and six completed games in Greensboro, N.C., which is scheduled to host again this season.

The reigning national champions had not even played a game at Greensboro Coliseum when they learned of the cancellation that ended a season filled with promise. The surging Cavaliers had won eight in a row down the stretch and 11 of their final 12 to secure a No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament.

“You realize how much physical touch is important when you just like to put your arm around a player,” Bennett said in November, adding several of his players already had tested positive. “You know, pat them on the back or whatever. You don’t do that as much, and then you have got your mask on.

“You feel a little disconnected, so that part has been challenging, but it does beat the alternative, so I’m very thankful for that.”

The indefinite postponement of at least one of the Cavaliers’ games comes as the school’s football team has managed to avoid serious repercussions from the virus. Each of the games the football team has had canceled or rescheduled resulted from an outbreak within the opponent’s locker room.

Two weekends ago, Virginia had arrived in Tallahassee, the day before a Saturday night kickoff against Florida State only to learn Saturday morning the game was called off because of virus-related issues on the part of the Seminoles.