Williams was then shown walking away and yelling toward the sideline before heading back to the child and striking another blow that appeared to knock the child off-balance. Williams followed that by yelling while shaking the child’s helmet and shoving the youngster toward the sideline.

According to the incident report, the mother of the child told authorities she was aware of the incident but did not want to press charges. She told the Savannah Morning News on Thursday she knows that “none of these coaches would harm [the] kids.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson for the office told Savannah television station WTOC, “After further review of the video with the State Attorney, charges will be pursued by our agency.”

Williams was employed as a counselor in the Chatham County (Ga.) Detention Center, but he was terminated from that position as of Thursday.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said in a statement provided to The Washington Post that his office was “very disturbed by the actions” of Williams and “does not condone” them. He also emphasized that Williams was not a sheriff’s deputy.

Via a text message to WTOC, Wilcher said, “I will not put up with this type of action from any of my employees, were they officers or civilians.”

“I was wrong,” Williams said in an apology that was posted on social media. “At the end of the day, I am a man, and I’m not going to make no excuses for what I did.”

“I shouldn’t have disciplined him in public — I should have waited till we got back — for doing what he did,” Williams continued. “At the end of the day, I apologize to him, the kids, the city out here and my family back at home. I do apologize. There’s no excuse for my actions.”

“He forgives me, and his parents have forgiven me,” the ex-coach added of the child. “So nobody else should be bashing me.”

According to the incident report, which was created after a Maryland man saw the episode of abuse on an Internet stream of the game and brought it to the Osceola officers’ attention, an official with the American Youth Football tournament said that Williams had been “expelled from the league, and was no longer able to attend any game.”

Adam Laufer, the Miami-based organization’s executive vice president and general counsel, said in a statement provided to The Post, “We are of course beyond disappointed in the coaches actions, which are wholly inconsistent with the fundamental value of youth sports, which at its core is an opportunity for adult leaders to be role models for our nation’s youth.

“The coach has been banned indefinitely from all future AYF events and activities,” Laufer continued. “Furthermore we have been working with local law enforcement and the coach has himself reached out to local police to turn himself in.”

Williams was also fired by the Gators, per the Morning News.

AYF said in a news release that its coaches are required each year to successfully complete criminal background checks, and that they “sign an annual code of conduct and commit to upholding it and the AYF rules and regulations, which have been established to ensure that players play in an atmosphere of safety.”

Video of Williams striking the child has gone viral, and it caught the attention of, among others, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“Couldn’t be my kid,” the four-time NBA champion said Wednesday on social media. “Hell if I there and it’s not even my kid we [would] have more than words for sure.”

Fox Sports 1 and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, a Georgia native who played at Savannah State, said on social media that even if it were Williams’s child he saw being struck, he would “whip” the coach.

“I won’t let anyone pray [sic] on the weak or vulnerable in front of me,” he added. “Not going to happen.”

According a tournament schedule posted by the AYF, after the Gators lost on Monday they were placed in the consolation bracket and won a game Wednesday. Their next game is set for Friday.