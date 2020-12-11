“We feel like we’re definitely one of the best four teams in the country, and there’s nothing that’s going to happen in that game next week for Clemson or Notre Dame that’s going to change that,” he said in an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” later adding, “If I was on a committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or a 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games.”

The Buckeyes are fourth in the rankings for the four-team playoff although they might have been in jeopardy of falling out of the national championship discussion had the Big Ten not decided on Wednesday to drop its six-game requirement for inclusion in the Dec. 19 conference championship game Clemson will face Notre Dame that same Saturday and the final rankings will be revealed Dec. 20.

Swinney was asked by Eisen how he would appeal for a spot in the playoff if Clemson lost its rematch with Notre Dame, when other teams that have played fewer games or faced lesser competition are vying for playoff position. Clemson lost, 47-40, at Notre Dame in double-overtime Nov. 7.

Swinney said Clemson and Notre Dame are top four-caliber teams regardless of the result of next Saturday’s contest, which will be open to a limited number of fans. He cited Clemson’s 2017 season, when it suffered its only loss to a four-win Syracuse team in mid-October before ultimately losing to Alabama in the playoff semifinal, to seemingly bolster his argument.

He said teams with more games should garner greater consideration than those including Ohio State, which recently saw its game against Michigan canceled and will test its 5-0 record against Northwestern next Saturday in the Big Ten title game.

“You look at Florida and Texas A&M, and Alabama, I mean these teams are going to have 11 games in this year, it’s incredible,” he said. “The Big Ten I think had the same opportunity and they chose not to play, and I think the only reason they ended up playing is because of the leadership of the SEC and ACC and the Big 12.