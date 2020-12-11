However, he has been largely focused on the Sounders’ bid for a third title in four seasons, culminating Saturday against the host Columbus Crew.

Pineda, 38, is believed to be among four finalists, joining former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas, former U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis and Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Burrell.

Columbus assistant Ezra Hendrickson said he was told last week that he was no longer under consideration. However, one person close to the situation said United might take a second look.

Philadelphia Union assistant Pat Noonan appears all but out of the running.

United officials have not commented on the search, except to say they hope to finalize a deal this month. In October, Ben Olsen was fired after 10 years and longtime assistant Chad Ashton was appointed interim coach.

Armas, who was fired by the Red Bulls in September, was the front-runner as of 10 days ago, multiple people said.

Pineda was a Seattle midfielder before joining Brian Schmetzer’s staff before the 2017 season.

United had informal conversations with Ellis this fall, making her the first woman to be considered for an MLS head coaching job. However, it’s unclear whether either side believes it’s the right fit.

Ellis has never coached a men’s or women’s pro club, and she might want to reenter the international arena ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She remains employed by the U.S. Soccer Federation, focusing on growing the number of female coaches at all levels.

Burrell, a Spaniard, has had multiple conversations with United officials, the Athletic reported. He has been a Manchester City first-team assistant under Pep Guardiola for more than four years.

United has been leaning toward hiring someone with a U.S. or MLS background but hasn’t ruled out international candidates, two people said.