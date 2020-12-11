Neither team wanted to comment.

Segura, 27, has been with United for three years, appearing in 66 regular season matches with 40 starts, five goals and three assists. He was the team’s most versatile player, appearing at every position except center back, right back and goalkeeper.

This year, however, he missed the last half of the 23-game season with a calf injury and made 10 appearances (seven starts) without recording a goal or assist.

Last week, United exercised the option on Segura’s contract, a move that allowed it to retain his rights for a possible trade.

Segura is best in the midfield, but because those are United’s deepest positions, he would have trouble earning playing time next year.

Paul Arriola will return from an ACL injury that sidelined him for all of 2020, except for a second-half appearance in the season finale. Also, United projects teenagers Kevin Paredes, Griffin Yow and Moses Nyeman to play more frequently in 2021.

Segura’s departure allows United to protect an additional senior player ahead of the MLS expansion draft Tuesday. Austin, the league’s 27th team, will select five players unprotected by 16 clubs.

Ten teams are exempt from the draft because they lost a player last winter in the same process, which supplied five players apiece to newcomers Nashville SC and Inter Miami.

It’s unclear whether, as part of the trade conditions, Austin will refrain from selecting a D.C. player Tuesday. The league will post the unprotected lists Monday.

In Austin, Segura is expected to reunite with Nolan Sheldon, a D.C. assistant who accepted a similar role with the expansion side when the season ended. Austin Coach Josh Wolff and assistant Davy Arnaud were D.C. players and assistants, but before Segura signed with United before the 2018 season.