The Washington Football Team announced Friday that it will not allow any fans to attend games at FedEx Field for the rest of 2020 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We will miss the unbridled passion of our fan base at FedEx Field as we take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20 and the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27, but we must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

Washington prohibited fans for the start of the season, but after the infection rate appeared to hold steady in Maryland and Prince George’s County, it allowed approximately 3,000 to attend its Week 5 game against the New York Giants. It has not allowed fans to attend a game since.

The team’s latest announcement coincides with a wave of tighter restrictions across the Washington region as some Maryland jurisdictions, including Prince George’s County, eliminated indoor dining and Virginia imposed a statewide curfew.