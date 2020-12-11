Washington prohibited fans for the start of the season, but after the infection rate appeared to hold steady in Maryland and Prince George’s County, it allowed approximately 3,000 to attend its Week 5 game against the New York Giants. It has not allowed fans to attend a game since.
The team’s latest announcement coincides with a wave of tighter restrictions across the Washington region as some Maryland jurisdictions, including Prince George’s County, eliminated indoor dining and Virginia imposed a statewide curfew.