The initial possibilities were George Springer, Michael Brantley or Marcell Ozuna, if Washington was willing to spend. Then the non-tender deadline struck and the pool deepened. Kyle Schwarber, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and David Dahl became free agents on Dec. 2. There are now options to fit most budgets.

The Nationals, in turn, are looking to tap this market for power to put behind Soto and Trea Turner. They are certainly interested in Schwarber, a former Chicago Cubs outfielder, according to two people with knowledge of their plans. He was non-tendered by the Cubs after a down 2020 — posting a .701 on-base-plus-slugging percentage — and was projected to make close to $9 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. But his pop is evident, and hints at the sort of bat Washington seeks.

Put aside Springer, Brantley and Ozuna for a moment. They were the initial group of free agent outfielders, and their potential value to teams is well-documented. The louder questions come with Schwarber, Duvall, Rosario and Dahl.

Each of their free agencies is a direct product of a gloomy offseason. Schwarber and Duvall were particularly hurt by uncertainty about whether the National League will have a designated hitter in 2021. Without knowing if they’ll have the DH, the Cubs and Atlanta Braves, Duvall’s former team, found it better to let the pair test the market then commit to paying them for one year.

None of these four players is a plus defender. Schwarber and Rosario could be viewed as deficient in the field. But they make up for it on offense, and that’s what the Nationals need.

There has been a gaping void in their lineup since Anthony Rendon left in December of 2019. Last season, a short and sideways one due to the coronavirus pandemic, that void was not filled by a mix of Starlin Castro (who broke his wrist in mid-August), Ryan Zimmerman (who opted out playing), Asdrúbal Cabrera (who was hot and then really cold for much longer), or Howie Kendrick (who, at 37, spent a lot of time dealing with sore hamstrings). Schwarber is the most reliable fix of this latter group. As it goes, he also promises to be the most expensive.

Dahl, 26 and an all-star in 2019, has been slowed by injuries for most of his young career. That could lower the demand for him, and the price, and make a team lucky for cashing in on his evident potential. Rosario, 29, is a more durable and proven power hitter who consistently produces. Duvall, 32, finished third in the National League with 16 homers in 2020. But his career on-base percentage is .293. Rosario’s is not wildly better at .310.

Schwarber, though not one to hit for average, blasts the ball out of the park and, putting last year aside, is on base more than his non-tendered peers here. With 2,108 plate appearances at 27 years old, he is both young and experienced. Dahl, by contrast, has been held to 1,020 plate appearances by his frequent stints on the injured list. Schwarber, who bats left-handed, averaged just over 31 home runs a season between 2017 and 2019. And, as a bonus, he knows Nationals Manager Dave Martinez from their years sharing a clubhouse and dugout in Chicago.

This is not to say Schwarber is a flawless fix. He’s far from it. He strikes out a lot. Recent reports have indicated that the NL won’t have a universal DH until 2022. If that’s the case, Schwarber would hurt any NL team in the outfield next season. The Nationals recently parted with Eaton, one of the league’s worst statistical outfielders across the last few years. In theory, they’d like to upgrade in that area instead of adding more of the same.