Perhaps there’s little else to glom onto just one week into a training camp, which is closed to media because of the coronavirus. This preseason features a host of new faces, but to a man, every coach or player made available to reporters over Zoom thus far has mentioned the intense energy coursing throughout Washington’s practice facility in Southeast.

Most attribute it to the famously meticulous Westbrook, whose reputation for playing hard preceded him to the District. The nine-time all-star came in to his 12th training camp as a vocal leader straightaway.

“There’s no sugarcoating, there’s no me trying to be somebody I’m not. Since I’ve been in this league, since I’ve been able to play the game at this level, I feel like I’m one of the best leaders in the game,” Westbrook said. “Leadership is not by what you say and all that [stuff] that people see and all that, but it’s actually what you do and how you impact and better your teammates as men, as people, as they kind of grow in their relationships outside of basketball. Leadership to me is defined differently.”

Westbrook was asked how that quality translates to a new organization.

“My job is to make sure it’s consistent. A lot of times — 28, 29 other teams got good energy the first week. That’s okay. Now, can it be sustainable? And that’s where my job comes in.”

Westbrook may need help on that account, for no other reason than playing the NBA season during a pandemic is going to make consistency for any team an incredibly hard goal when play begins Dec. 22. (The Wizards’ opener is Dec. 23 in Philadelphia.)

One of the overarching themes of Washington’s training camp is how Coach Scott Brooks has had to prepare his team on a shortened schedule. Usually, players return from their summer breaks after Labor Day so the team’s medical staff can oversee their conditioning for the weeks of training camp that follow. This year, the Wizards had a little over a week between their first day of group practice and Sunday’s preseason opener in Brooklyn.

Forward Davis Bertans, who arrived to Washington from his native Latvia late due to a visa issue, according to Brooks, has yet to take the court with the rest of the group and likely won’t play Sunday. It’s also probable that Westbrook and Beal won’t play. Brooks likely will want his vets to ease into things so early in the truncated season and also will want to give his younger players vying for roles a longer look.

But it isn’t just a training camp issue. The entire 2020-21 season will be about adjusting. Consistency might be harder to come by than in previous years because teams may well be without key players for long stretches. If a player tests positive for the virus, league rules dictate that he must remain in isolation for at least 10 days or pass coronavirus tests on consecutive days before he is cleared to return.

As the NFL, college football and college basketball have also shown, the NBA may be dealing with game postponements throughout the season. That uncertainty is a big reason the league released only the first half of its schedule last week.

“[Positive tests are] going to happen, it’s just a matter of when,” Brooks said Friday. “ … As a coach going into it, I know there’s going to be probably times where we’re going to miss some games, and we hope that it doesn’t happen often or it’'s not a big number. But like I’ve told the guys, it’s about being healthy and being safe, because there’s a lot at stake but our family’s health is the most important thing.”

The good news about Washington’s new level of energy is that the Wizards believe the effect Westbrook — and Beal, who also earned a shout out from Brooks — has on the team isn’t contingent on the point guard actually being on court. Brooks praised both veterans for setting new standards.