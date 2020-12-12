Time Time Game TV Noon Noon No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas ESPN Noon Noon No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri SEC Network Noon Noon Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern ESPN2 Noon Noon Utah at No. 21 Colorado Fox Noon Noon Rutgers at Maryland Big Ten Network Noon Noon Michigan State at Penn State ABC Noon Noon Wake Forest at Louisville ACC Network 2:30 2:30 Akron at Buffalo CBS Sports Network 3 3 Navy at Army CBS 3:30 3:30 No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami ABC 3:30 3:30 Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa Fox Sports 1 3:30 3:30 No. 22 Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN 3:30 3:30 Houston at Memphis ESPN2 4 4 Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network 4 4 Duke at Florida State ACC Network 4 4 California at Washington State Fox 6 6 Boise State at Wyoming CBS Sports Network 7 7 LSU at No. 6 Florida ESPN 7 7 Louisiana Tech at TCU Fox Sports 1 7:30 7:30 No. 15 Southern Cal at UCLA ABC 7:30 7:30 Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network 8 8 Virginia at Virginia Tech ACC Network 10 10 San Diego State at No. 18 BYU ESPN2 10:30 10:30 Stanford at Oregon State ESPNU 10:30 10:30 Fresno State at New Mexico Fox Sports 2

Utah-Colorado is the aforementioned Pac-12 game that kicks off at 10 a.m. Mountain time. It originally was set to be played Friday night, but the teams agreed to move the game to the next morning to fill the hole in Fox’s lineup. The Buffaloes are shooting for an undefeated (five-game) regular season and at least a share of the Pac-12 South Division title with undefeated Southern Cal, which faces UCLA later Saturday. If the Buffaloes and the Trojans win, USC will have the tiebreaker because it will have played one more conference game than Colorado. (The scheduled game between the teams Nov. 28 was canceled because of coronavirus issues, so there’s no head-to-head tiebreaker.) The South Division winner may have no idea whom it will play in next week’s Pac-12 championship game; North Division leader Washington had to cancel its game Saturday with Oregon because of the Huskies’ virus concerns, and Washington Coach Jimmy Lake said if that game was called off, he doubted his team would be ready for the championship game. Got all that? …

When he was at Texas, Mack Brown fired defensive coordinator Manny Diaz two games into the 2013 season after the Longhorns gave up a program-record 550 rushing yards in a loss to BYU. But both coaches said all the right things last year before North Carolina (coached by Brown) and Miami (coached by Diaz) met. “Manny is a professional, and he’s really good. We’ve moved way beyond that,” Brown said. “The way you engage with people around your program that I thought [Brown] had a great knack for and some of the things on the inside that are more trade secrets you don’t really talk about,” Diaz said when asked what he had learned from Brown. Last year’s game, won by the Tar Heels, was just the second of the season for both teams. The Orange Bowl might be on the line during this year’s North Carolina-Miami game. …

It took 29 games over two-plus seasons, but Chip Kelly finally has a winning record at UCLA. The Bruins are 3-2 entering their Victory Bell game against USC, and like Kelly’s best Oregon teams, they’re starting to wear down opponents late. UCLA has outscored its opponents 36-9 in the fourth quarter, one year after getting outscored 115-57. Kelly’s best Ducks team, the one that made the BCS championship game after the 2010 regular season, outscored opponents 123-27 in the fourth. The Bruins’ defense is averaging 3.6 sacks, which ranks eighth nationally, and will look to slow Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis, who leads the country in completions per game (29.8) and the conference in completion percentage (72.1) and passing yards per game (314.3). In last year’s 52-35 win over the Bruins, he threw for a school-record 515 yards and four touchdowns.

Canceled or postponed games

Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State (canceled)

Mississippi at No. 5 Texas A&M (postponed; Dec. 19 is the only possible makeup date)

No. 8 Cincinnati at No. 24 Tulsa (canceled)

No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia (canceled)

Purdue at No. 12 Indiana (canceled)

No. 20 Texas at Kansas (canceled)

Washington at Oregon (canceled)

Ohio at Kent State (canceled)

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green (canceled)