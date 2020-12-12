New owners, a stadium groundbreaking and now the MLS Cup trophy.

Five years after losing in the final at home to Portland, Columbus won the title for the second time. Caleb Porter was the Portland coach in 2015; he was the Crew’s boss Saturday.

Lucas Zelarayan, an Argentine maestro in his first U.S. season, had two goals and an assist in one of the finest MLS Cup performances. It came before more than 1,500 spectators at Mapfre Stadium, the reduced capacity set by local authorities during a spike in coronavirus cases here and nationwide.

The match marked the end of major soccer events at a 19,600-capacity venue that, when opened at the state fairgrounds in 1999, ushered in a roaring era of stadiums custom-built for soccer. Next summer, the Crew will move into modern downtown digs.

In the final for the fourth time in five years, the Sounders were seeking to become the first back-to-back champions since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011-12.

The season’s finish ushered in uncertainty about 2021. MLS is planning to start next season in early or mid-March. (The 2020 opener was Feb. 29.) But with the likelihood of continued crowd restrictions until a vaccine is widely distributed, the league could delay the start for several weeks.

The absence of crowds severely dented MLS’s game-day revenue, which, without lucrative national TV deals, is a primary source of income. MLS can’t wait too long to start, however. With dates set aside from international competition and domestic tournaments, the soccer calendar is already congested.

Another issue is the collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed upon last winter but revised because of the pandemic’s economic impact. The players, who agreed to a 7.5 percent pay cut, fear the league will invoke a force majeure clause this offseason and further undermine the labor agreement.

Before looking ahead, though, the league — and, in particular, Columbus — enjoyed the last act of this drawn-out 2020 drama.

Despite the crowd limitation and tailgating ban, an audience clad primarily in black and gold supplied the sound and color. Depleted but demonstrative, drum-pounding members of the supporters’ groups in the stadium’s northeast corner provided home-field comforts for the Crew.

The MLS Cup was the first U.S. team championship decided in a participating market with fans since the pandemic began. The NBA, NHL, WNBA and NWSL crowned champions in preselected bubbles, and the World Series was held at a neutral location.

The absence of Nagbe and Santos figured to doom the Crew. But into the void stepped Aidan Morris, who, a month after turning 19, became the youngest starter in MLS Cup history and the first teenager to start in the final since Landon Donovan in 2001. And there was the oversize influence of Zelarayan, who more than compensated for his missing colleagues.

Columbus set the terms right away and didn’t let up, moving the ball confidently and effectively. Seattle was trying to escape trouble most of the opening half.

The Crew went ahead in the 25th minute when Zelarayan lurked on the back side and latched onto Harrison Afful’s terrific cross to send a seven-yard volley under goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Five minutes later, Zelarayan settled the ball at the top of the box and set himself up for a left-footed bid. When the Sounders closed on him, Zelarayan pushed the ball wide to the unmarked Derrick Etienne Jr. (University of Virginia) for a bending, 12-yard shot into the far corner.

No finalist had led by two goals at halftime since 2004.

Seattle had found itself in a more dire situation Monday in the Western Conference final: a two-goal deficit deep in the second half against Minnesota before winning in stoppage time.

On the road against a disciplined foe, Sounders Coach Brian Schmetzer couldn’t afford to wait to make changes. He made two at halftime and two more 15 minutes later.

Seattle turned up the heat. Shots flew within fractions of the target. Black jerseys clogged the box. It was nervy times for shivering fans. Eloy Room, a Dutch-born goalkeeper who plays for Curacao’s national team, made a spectacular save.

Zelarayan shattered the tension in the 82nd minute, lifting a 17-yarder into the top left corner.