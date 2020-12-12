Officials sent both teams to the locker room to regroup after Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher, according to the Associated Press.
Teammates Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis were in tears. Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton said several of his players cried before taking a knee to pray.
“I did not see what happened, but it had a real dramatic effect on my team,” he said. “If it affected our players in an emotional way, I can imagine what the situation was with his teammates.”
The game continued moments later, after Florida opted to continue.
Florida canceled its postgame news conference, citing no additional update on Johnson’s condition, after its 83-71 loss. Coach Mike White said he will stay with Johnson at the hospital overnight, according to a school spokesperson.
Johnson’s teammate Tre Mann tweeted, “I know you’re fighting bro God got you.”
