She got the opportunity on Vanderbilt’s third drive Saturday, after Ken Seals threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cam Johnson late in the first quarter. She converted the extra point and pumped her fist as the ball sailed over the crossbar. An official gave her the ball on the sideline.
Fuller became the fourth woman to play in a major college football game — following Ashley Martin of Jacksonville State in 2001, Katie Hnida of New Mexico in 2002 and April Goss of Kent State in 2015 — but the first to appear in the Power Five, the sport’s top tier, on Nov. 28 at Missouri.