Why Arizona? The 49ers have temporarily relocated because California’s Santa Clara County, home to Levi’s Stadium and the team’s practice facility, placed a moratorium on all sporting events for at least three weeks to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Washington will be without one of its top playmakers. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson was ruled out Friday because of the turf toe injury he suffered early in Monday’s win over the Steelers. Although Washington’s offense managed without him for more than three quarters in Pittsburgh, it produced only 31 rushing yards and an average of 1.6 yards per carry in that span, and it wasn’t able to break a single run for double-digit yardage. In its previous two games with Gibson, against the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, Washington averaged 173 rushing yards (and 4.94 per carry) and totaled 12 runs of 10 or more yards.

Pittsburgh’s defense ranks as one of the league’s finest, but San Francisco’s sits among the top 10 in most categories, too, including rushing yards allowed at 106.4 per game (ninth) and 3.92 per carry (sixth). The 49ers have also allowed the fewest yards per game to tight ends, per Sportradar (29.7), and if they follow Pittsburgh’s blueprint to try to remove Terry McLaurin as a receiving threat, Washington’s offense could struggle.

In Pittsburgh, offensive coordinator Scott Turner had Peyton Barber take the bulk of the carries (14) in Gibson’s absence, and he relied on J.D. McKissic more in the passing game (team-high 10 catches). But he’ll need more from both against the 49ers.

“We’ll work a combination of those guys,” Turner said. “We’ll have another guy ready at the end of the week. We’ll see as the week goes on who that’s going to be just in case, or maybe we’ll have something for them. We just need guys to step up. It’s no different from any other position when you have injuries.”

Washington’s options to fill the void were limited, largely because of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, which require six days of pre-entry testing. The team is likely to elevate practice squad running back Javon Leake, a former University of Maryland tailback and returner who spent the offseason with the New York Giants and signed with Washington in November. Leake, an undrafted rookie, has yet to play an NFL snap.

The matchup to watch is in the trenches. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will face his former team for the first time since Washington traded him in a draft-day deal. He told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t hold any grudges after how things ended in Washington and is still close with many players on the team. He also sang the praises of rookie pass rusher Chase Young.

“Chase just has a lot of athletic ability that you can’t teach,” Williams said. “… I think he’s going to be a heck of a player in this league for years to come.”

Eleven years into his career, Williams is still regarded as one of the league’s finest left tackles and regularly draws the opponent’s top pass rusher. He’ll provide not only a challenge for Young and Montez Sweat as they rotate on the defensive line but also a measuring stick for both.

“They’ll find out where they are and whether they’re where they need to be,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “… This will be a great, great challenge — it really is. And I’m excited to see how it pans out for our guys.”

McLaurin is on the cusp of 1,000 yards. Washington’s second-year wide receiver needs 23 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time. He came close last season (919), and it appeared he might cross the threshold in Pittsburgh. But the Steelers clearly game-planned to shut him down, and he finished with only 14 yards on two catches.

“You hear a lot that 1,000 yards puts you in elite company,” McLaurin said. “Coming into the season, I didn’t really think of a goal stat-wise that I had. … I mean, I think it’d be cool to have 1,000 yards. But it’s even cooler to keep winning and have a chance to win the division. If I have to have games like last week for us to continue to win and take attention off of other guys, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Injury report: In addition to Gibson being out, Washington listed tackles Morgan Moses (groin) and David Sharpe (knee), right guard Brandon Scherff (calf) and defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee) as questionable. All four were limited in practice Friday.

WASHINGTON WASHINGTON INJURY STATUS Antonio Gibson, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Turf toe Out Brandon Scherff, G Brandon Scherff, G Calf Questionable Morgan Moses, T Morgan Moses, T Groin Questionable David Sharpe, T David Sharpe, T Knee Questionable Ryan Anderson, DE Ryan Anderson, DE Knee Questionable

The 49ers ruled out three players: tackle Tom Compton (concussion), center Hroniss Grasu (knee) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (not injury-related). They also listed defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) as doubtful, and cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle) as questionable. Williams was limited in practice Friday. The others did not participate at all. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was limited Thursday because of a foot injury, is full-go.

SAN FRANCISCO SAN FRANCISCO INJURY STATUS Tom Compton, T Tom Compton, T Concussion Out Kevin Givens, DT Kevin Givens, DT Not injury-related Out Hroniss Grasu, C Hroniss Grasu, C Knee Out D.J. Jones, DT D.J. Jones, DT Ankle Doubtful Emmanuel Moseley, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Hamstring Doubtful K’Waun Williams, CB K’Waun Williams, CB Ankle Questionable