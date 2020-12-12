Such are the realities of a condensed schedule due to the coronavirus.

Beal, Westbrook and Bertans are all healthy, but Wizards Coach Scott Brooks will most likely hold them out of Sunday’s exhibition to provide a slower on-ramp to the season. Although Brooks has been pleasantly surprised with the level of conditioning he’s seen across the board from his roster, this year, NBA teams missed out on the usual month-long ramp-up of workouts players get before training camp begins.

Beal did not travel to the bubble due to a lingering shoulder injury and hasn’t played an NBA game since March. Westbrook did compete in the bubble, where he arrived late after testing positive for covid-19, but was held out of the start of the playoffs due to a quadriceps strain. The Wizards don’t want to rush either back on court.

“With Russell and Brad, it’s just we want to keep getting them more reps and more gamelike practices before we throw them in a game,” Brooks said. “It was quick, they were two guys that did not play any five-on-five prior to this, then we slowly ramped it up. They will probably play the next game, and it gives us another three or four more days to get their conditioning. It’s good right now, but can always be better with a couple more days.”

Bertans’ preparation schedule is also slightly lagging as the Latvian forward arrived later to camp due to visa issues and participated in his first practice Saturday morning. Smith, the veteran backup point guard, will not play due to some lower body soreness that Brooks expects to fade “any day” and starting center Thomas Bryant will probably not play after banging his hip during camp. Bryant did not practice Saturday.

For those who are healthy and being held out of Sunday’s bout, this season presents the new challenge of finding the right balance between allowing the body enough time to acclimate physically and making sure players get enough time on court to find chemistry and flow.

Washington’s season opener is on Dec. 23 in Philadelphia, with three preseason games to prepare. After traveling for a game in Brooklyn on Sunday, the team hosts the Detroit Pistons on Thursday and Saturday for 7 p.m. bouts.

Calculating the exact right amount of preparation involves constant conversations between the Wizards’ coaches, players in question, the medical staff and the team’s sports scientists.

“I want to be able to get some time in any of these games to be able to get a good rhythm, get a good flow,” Beal said in a virtual news conference Friday. “I definitely feel like in practice I’m getting it too, but I think just the length in-between games is our judgment call on it. We have a lot of time between.”

With those key players out, the Wizards expect to get good long looks at the team’s newcomers as well as those less experienced players vying for Washington’s open slot in the starting lineup, on the wing. Brooks said this week that a handful of players including this year’s No. 9 overall draft pick Deni Avdija, Troy Brown Jr., Jerome Robinson and Isaac Bonga are all competing for those minutes.

With just a week of training camp to install sets and practice together as a group, Brooks will be watching his young players more for decision-making fundamentals than perfect execution.