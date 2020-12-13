The firing meant that near the end of a pandemic season during which coaches might have gotten more leeway, Sunday brought the dismissal of one who had coached in a BCS championship game and another in a Super Bowl. The latter was Lovie Smith, the former Chicago Bears coach with whom Illinois parted after five seasons of 17-39.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Athletic Director Allen Greene said in a statement. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

Auburn occasionally competed at the highest level under Malzahn, while operating across the state from Alabama, that constant reminder of the rarefied paradise it seeks. Malzahn went 3-5 in the Iron Bowl, the nation’s rowdiest intrastate rivalry, including a legendary win in the 2013 game, by 34-28 on Chris Davis’s 109-yard return of a short Alabama field goal attempt on the final play.

By that point in Malzahn’s first season as Auburn head coach, his offense counted as something of a vanguard others tried to chase. It rushed for 545 yards in a 59-42 SEC championship game win over Missouri, then led Florida State 31-27 with 79 seconds left in the BCS national championship game, before Jameis Winston steered a six-play, 80-yard drive across the ensuing 66 seconds for a 34-31 win.

That could have been Malzahn’s second Auburn national championship, after his turn as offensive coordinator with Cam Newton at quarterback helped the Tigers to a 14-0 finish in 2010. In 2010, Auburn finished third nationally in yards per play (7.37), then finished eighth in 2013 (6.92) after Malzahn’s rehiring, away from his one-season head coaching job at Arkansas State in his native state. By then, a soft-spoken coach had made a dizzying rise from turning 40 as a high school coach in 2005 in Springdale, Ark.

But chase Malzahn the rivals did, and with considerable success. From 2014 on, his offense tilted more toward drying up somewhat, as all his remaining seven seasons wound up with at least four losses, with five thrice and six once. In the dark vagaries of film rooms, defensive coordinators seemed to solve Auburn more, the Tigers’ yards-per-play ranking going from 10th in 2014 to 86th, 37th, 33rd, 70th, 83rd and 66th this year.

Yet a respite did come in 2017. By the end of that November, Auburn stood at 10-2 with commanding wins over Georgia (40-17) and Alabama (26-14), that latter win a loud factor in the contract extension. Auburn finished that season, however, with two bummers in Atlanta: a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship game and a 34-27 loss to UCF in the Peach Bowl.

From there, Malzahn went 8-5 in 2018, 9-4 in 2019 and 6-4 in 2020, with a 48-45 win over Alabama in 2019 helping keep him above a loud speculation gone annual and habitual. He wound up 2-5 in bowl games, winning the Birmingham and the Music City. “Coach Malzahn led the Auburn program with honesty and integrity,” Auburn President Jay Gogue said in a statement, but they also wanted him to lead it with more prominence in the standings.

After another season more so-so than desired given the football-adoring setting, his tenure ended Saturday night in Starkville, Miss., when Auburn beat Mississippi State, 24-10, and then Malzahn danced in the locker room to his players’ delight and for a closing viral video.