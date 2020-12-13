The Terrapins were originally scheduled to play Michigan State on Nov. 21, but a significant coronavirus outbreak in Maryland’s program prompted the school to cancel the game. Twenty-three football players and seven staff members, including Coach Michael Locksley, contracted the virus during a two-week span in November. That outbreak also forced Maryland to cancel its game against Ohio State. After the Terps returned to play against Indiana, they couldn’t play the following weekend at Michigan because the Wolverines had a coronavirus outbreak in their program.

All 14 Big Ten teams will play this weekend, highlighted by Ohio State’s game against Northwestern for the conference title Saturday at noon. In addition to Maryland’s game, the other rescheduled matchups include Minnesota at Wisconsin and Purdue at Indiana. The remaining teams will play cross-division games as planned.

When the Big Ten announced its plans for the 2020 fall season, the conference planned for all teams to play a ninth game, matching up against the team in the opposite division that finished in the same place. However, 10 Big Ten games were canceled this season because of the virus, so the conference opted in favor of rescheduling some of those matchups instead.

As the number of coronavirus cases across the country continues to rise, college football programs have struggled to prevent outbreaks within their teams. Numerous games have been postponed or canceled this season, and thousands of college athletes have contracted the virus. The Big Ten and Pac-12 initially decided to cancel the fall season, but both conferences reversed course and chose to play. The delayed start forced the Big Ten to schedule nine games in nine weeks, leaving no room for rescheduling canceled matchups.

Maryland (2-3) enters the final weekend of its conference slate having played only five games. The Terps, however, could still earn a spot in a bowl game. In a 12-game regular season, teams with at least six wins are typically considered deserving of a bowl, but the NCAA waived the usual requirements to become eligible. Maryland is one of only seven Big Ten teams that could finish the season with a .500 record or better, so a win against Michigan State would likely position Maryland to play in a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

The Terps are coming off an overtime loss to Rutgers. Eric Najarian, a walk-on sophomore quarterback, led the offense in the absence of starter Taulia Tagovailoa. Maryland played without four key contributors — Tagovailoa, linebacker Chance Campbell, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and cornerback Jakorian Bennett — who all missed the game for medical reasons, a team spokesman said.

Locksley said the staff learned Friday morning that Tagovailoa would not be available for this game. Locksley declined to comment when asked whether those missing players tested positive for the coronavirus. The Big Ten requires players who contract the virus to sit out for 21 days, so any Maryland player who tested positive for the virus this week would not be available in the game against Michigan State.

Big Ten champions weekend schedule:

Nebraska at Rutgers, Friday, 4 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern (championship game in Indianapolis), Saturday, noon

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, Saturday, 7 p.m.