It was a dreary evening for the Terps. The 67-51 final score hardly captured the extent of Maryland’s early trouble. But when asked if the team could respond from a game like that, senior guard Darryl Morsell said, “What else can we really do?” Morsell has toiled through the Big Ten schedule three times before. No matter how much Maryland struggled against Clemson, the team’s upcoming start to the conference slate didn’t change. Schedules don’t cater to a team’s needs, so Maryland has no choice: improve or let the rest of the Big Ten storm ahead.

Senior guard Reese Mona said after the Clemson game that older players, including Morsell, sent positive messages in the team’s group text. They reminded the others of how Maryland has endured difficult losses before and that the arc of a season includes low points. Then they returned to practice, with five days standing between them and Monday’s conference opener at home against No. 21 Rutgers.

“Those games are wake-up calls,” Mona said. “You've got to respond. You get hit and it's how you respond. So we fall down and we will get back up.”

Maryland’s game against the Scarlet Knights is the first of 20 conference matchups in a deep league that includes six ranked teams and a national player of the year candidate in Luka Garza. In Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings, 12 of the 14 Big Ten teams are in the top 50 nationally. Had last season’s NCAA tournament not been canceled, the conference could have had 10 teams in the field.

The Big Ten, which hasn’t had a team win a national title since Michigan State in 2000, touts similar depth this season, with Rutgers expected to be an improved squad. The Terps won the Big Ten regular season title last season, sharing the crown with Wisconsin and Michigan State, but the program lost its two best players and now approaches league play with less fanfare and more uncertainty.

“We know we have to play better than we did the other night to be an NCAA tournament team and be a part of this league race,” Turgeon said.

Maryland’s game against Rutgers (4-0) will offer insight into whether the Terps can take that step forward. The Scarlet Knights finished last season 11-9 in conference play, and they returned a strong core of players. Rutgers has three guards averaging at least 15 points per game — Ron Harper Jr. (22.3 points), Baltimore native Montez Mathis (16.3) and Jacob Young (16.0).

Rutgers started the season with four double-digit wins without the help of senior guard Geo Baker, who left the opener with an ankle injury. Baker recently returned to practice, but Coach Steve Pikiell told CBS Sports that the standout player is not expected to be active against Maryland.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do with him tomorrow,” Turgeon said. “We’re preparing like he’s going to play some. They’re really good without him. And they’ll be even better with him down the road. We’re just worrying about us right now. We’ve got enough problems we’ve got to figure ourselves out.”

Maryland played well offensively through its first four games of the season, shooting 56 percent in them, before the Terps endured a woeful first half at Clemson. The Terps made only 6 of 23 shots from the field in the opening 20 minutes of play, including 1-of-8 shooting from three-point range. In every other half of the season, Maryland has shot at least 43 percent from the field, and the majority of the time the Terps have made at least 50 percent of their shots in a half. But the slump against Clemson turned into a prolonged rut. The Terps committed 10 turnovers in the first half and scored only 15 points.

“It was a very humbling experience for all of us,” Turgeon said. “I looked at it and said I have to do a much better job coaching than I did in that game, getting our guys ready, getting us prepared. And we’ve had a great week since. I think sometimes it’s good early in the year to get punched in the mouth and really figure out where you are.”

Maryland played better in the second half at Clemson, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and limiting turnovers. The Terps defended well, and their press flustered the Tigers. Sophomore forward Donta Scott offered a spark, but Maryland didn’t get enough offensive production out of Morsell, junior guard Aaron Wiggins and junior guard Eric Ayala, three of the team’s starters.

The undefeated Tigers, who have one of the best defenses in the country, have already beaten two Big Ten teams (Maryland and Purdue) and two SEC teams (Mississippi State and Alabama). Their consistently strong performances provide some solace but don’t erase Maryland’s need to find solutions.

In recent seasons, the Terps have been in this position with early defeats that prompt questions and doubt. During the 2018-19 campaign, Maryland lost at home against Seton Hall in December before winning the next seven games. Last season, the Terps suffered back-to-back blows on the road against Penn State and Seton Hall, and the performance against the Pirates mirrored some of the offensive trouble Maryland experienced at Clemson. Then the Terps proved to be one of the Big Ten’s top teams. Maryland now has another discouraging defeat that exposed some of its vulnerabilities, with Monday’s meeting with Rutgers prepared to offer either a dose of reassurance or concern.