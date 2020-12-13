This week, the Jaguars have a home game against the Titans, and the Jets play the Seahawks in Seattle.

All times Eastern.

1 1 Vikings (6-6) at Buccaneers (7-5) Fox 1 1 Cardinals (6-6) at Giants (5-7) Fox 1 1 Chiefs (11-1) at Dolphins (8-4) CBS 1 1 Titans (8-4) at Jaguars (1-11) CBS 1 1 Cowboys (3-9) at Bengals (2-9-1) Fox 1 1 Texans (4-8) at Bears (5-7) CBS 1 1 Broncos (4-8) at Panthers (4-8) CBS 4:05 4:05 Jets (0-12) at Seahawks (8-4) CBS 4:05 4:05 Colts (8-4) at Raiders (7-5) CBS 4:25 4:25 Washington (5-7) at 49ers (5-7) Fox 4:25 4:25 Saints (10-2) at Eagles (3-8-1) Fox 4:25 4:25 Falcons (4-8) at Chargers (3-9) Fox 4:25 4:25 Packers (9-3) at Lions (5-7) Fox 8:20 8:20 Steelers (11-1) at Bills (9-3) NBC

1 p.m. games

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson looks like a budding superstar and the potential rookie of the year, with 61 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. Jefferson is the fifth rookie in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to reach 1,000 yards in his first 12 games. Three of the other four — Randy Moss (1998), Anquan Boldin (2003) and Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) — were named rookie of the year. The Vikings are 5-1 since their bye but face the Saints and Buccaneers down the stretch.

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Sunday’s opponent for Minnesota, are coming off a bye and have a forgiving schedule the rest of the way, with all four opponents either at .500 (the Vikings) or under it (Atlanta twice and Detroit). …

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are 0-3 since they beat the Bills on a holy-moly Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins; Murray has rushed for a total of 61 yards and passed for an average of 204 yards during the skid. Maybe they will fare better against their next two opponents, both from the lousy NFC East.

The first of those, however, has transformed since a 1-7 start. The Giants are in the midst of a four-game winning streak fueled by their defense, which has allowed just 16.5 points per game in that span. Granted, the Giants’ schedule is Stay Puft soft, but last week they flew to Seattle and frustrated Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Leonard Williams stood out for New York with 2.5 sacks. The opponents after this week are daunting: a home game against Cleveland, at Baltimore and at home vs. Dallas. But the Giants have a defense, and that’s a good thing this time of year.

Late afternoon games

A game between Washington and the 49ers bears watching because one of them is in the running for the NFC East title. Sure, Washington needs some major stumbles by the Giants, but Monday’s victory over the Steelers has made some believers. How improbable was it? Washington’s 4-7 record coming in, according to NFL Research, was the worst in league history for a team that beat an opponent with an 11-0 or better record.

The 49ers are a patchwork team trying its best with injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and others. Their first of two games in Arizona, where they’re located because of coronavirus-related restrictions in California’s Santa Clara County, was a dud. They had no answers Monday for Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense as they lost for the fourth time in five games, falling into last in the NFC West. Fill-in quarterback Nick Mullens threw for three touchdowns but also was intercepted twice. …

Drew Brees is eligible to come off injured reserve for the Saints, but it seems unlikely he will play; they’re 8-0 without him over the past two seasons. Last week, Taysom Hill threw his first touchdown pass since he was a senior at BYU in 2016, and the New Orleans offense has averaged more than 200 rushing yards in Hill’s three starts.

The final quarter of the Eagles’ season finds Coach Doug Pederson peppered with questions about his quarterback. Whether to use Jalen Hurts or ineffective Carson Wentz was, he said Monday, “between me and me,” but by Tuesday “me” decided to give Hurts the opportunity to play against New Orleans, which enters with the NFL’s No. 2 defense. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout came in for Wentz last week and had better numbers when not under pressure, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Seventy-five percent of his attempts traveled 10 or more yards through the air, while 33.3 percent of Wentz’s did so. …

The Packers-Lions game offers Aaron Rodgers another opportunity to make his MVP case. Last week, he got to 400 touchdown passes faster than any quarterback in NFL history, against just 88 interceptions. What’s next for the two-time MVP? “I’m going to see if I can get to 500 before I throw 100 picks,” he said.

Sunday night game

If ever there were a good time to face the Steelers, this may be it. Pittsburgh struggled to beat the Ravens, then fell flat against Washington. For the Bills, Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory Monday over the 49ers, Buffalo’s fifth win in its past six games.