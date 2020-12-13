Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to return to the New York Giants’ lineup but tailback Christian McCaffrey is poised to miss his 10th game of the season for the Carolina Panthers.

Jones missed one game because of a hamstring injury as backup quarterback Colt McCoy guided the Giants to last Sunday’s victory at Seattle. Barring a last-minute setback, Jones is set to play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in the Meadowlands as the Giants attempt to stay ahead of the Washington Football Team for first place in the NFC East.