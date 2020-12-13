The playoff picture could gain some clarity Sunday — or get thrown into chaos — starting when the rebounding Vikings and stumbling Buccaneers try to solidify their standing in the NFC. Follow along for live updates from all the afternoon games across the NFL.

What you need to know
4:02 p.m.
Daniel Jones set to return; Christian McCaffrey to remain sidelined

By Mark Maske

Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to return to the New York Giants’ lineup but tailback Christian McCaffrey is poised to miss his 10th game of the season for the Carolina Panthers.

Jones missed one game because of a hamstring injury as backup quarterback Colt McCoy guided the Giants to last Sunday’s victory at Seattle. Barring a last-minute setback, Jones is set to play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in the Meadowlands as the Giants attempt to stay ahead of the Washington Football Team for first place in the NFC East.

McCaffrey was listed as doubtful on the Panthers’ injury report because of quadriceps and shoulder injuries. He missed time earlier in the season because of an ankle injury. He has played in only three games this season and is to remain on the shelf Sunday when the Panthers host the Denver Broncos.

4:01 p.m.
All Sunday NFL games will be played as scheduled

By Mark Maske

All 14 NFL games Sunday are on as scheduled after the latest round of daily leaguewide coronavirus testing.

The final clearance for Sunday’s games was confirmed by a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

By day’s end, the NFL will be nearly through Week 14 of its schedule with no games lost entirely to cancellation and no Week 18 added, to this point, to the regular season. League leaders have said they will add an 18th week if all games cannot be played within the existing 17-week framework.

The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play Monday night at Cleveland. Their previous two games were rescheduled after the second major coronavirus outbreak on an NFL team this season, following one in late September and early October on the Tennessee Titans.